BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 5: Livestream, groups, and schedule 

Day 5 of the BGMI Masters Series 2 (BGMS) 2025 League is scheduled on August 22 and will feature four matches. Orangutan currently tops the overall standings after 12 games, with fan favorites Soul and GodLike in second and third place. Admino from GodLike ranks first in the Elimination leaderboard.The BGMS 2025 League spans three weeks and is being held offline in Delhi. The top four teams will progress to the Grand Finals, the next eight will move on to the Semifinals, and the remaining 12 will qualify for the Playoffs.BGMI Masters Series 2025 groupsGroup AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsSchedule and how to watchDay 5 will feature the Powerplay, Impact Player, and Bounty rules in all four matches. Group A will contest in all four games. Groups B and C will play two matches. These four encounters will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of Nodwin Gaming.Here is the schedule for Day 5:Match 17 - Erangel - Group A and C - 5:15 PM ISTMatch 18 - Miramar - Group A and C - 6:00 PM ISTMatch 19 - Sanhok - Group A and B - 6:45 PM ISTMatch 20 - Erangel - Group A and B - 7:25 PM ISTOverall points table after Day 4Orangutan was still in the top place with 125 points after Day 4. Team Soul delivered amazing performances on Day 4 and made a big jump in the overall scoreboard. The Nakul-led BGMI squad was second with 115 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team GodLike grabbed third rank with 110 points and three Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign, Marcos Gaming, and Revenant XSpark were fourth, fifth, and sixth with 92, 91, and 87 points, respectively. Madkings, owned by BGMI pro ClutchGod, performed brilliantly on Day 3 and jumped to seventh place with 85 points. FS and Genesis ranked ninth and 10th with 82 and 80 points, respectively.Team 8Bit, led by BGMI veteran Saumraj, finished 11th with 70 points after ten matches. Team Aryan and Meta Ninza came 16th and 17th with 56 and 53 points, respectively. Ash-led Phoenix was at the bottom with 26 points.