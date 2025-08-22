BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 5: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:31 GMT
Top five players after Day 5 of BGMS 2025 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Orangutan continued its consistent performance on Day 5 of the BGMI Masters Series 2025 League. The Aaru-led lineup finished first in the overall rankings with 169 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Soul had a nice run as well, as the club remained in second place with 140 points and two Chicken Dinners. Gods Reign jumped to third place with 120 points.

Global Esports, led by BGMI star Manya, came fourth with 120 points. Los Hermanos and Genesis were fifth and sixth with 119 and 113 points, respectively. GodLike slipped to the seventh position after their disappointing run on Day 5. The squad has collected 112 points in its 12 matches.

Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 winner, ranked eighth with 111 points. FS Esports and Revenant XSpark came ninth and 10th with 103 and 100 points, respectively. Victores and Medal have scored 97 points each. Team 8Bit slipped to 16th with 83 points, while Phoenix was 24th with 31 points.

Day 5 summary of BGMI Masters Series 2025 League

Here's a look at the overall standings post BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 5:

  1. Orangutan - 169 points
  2. Team Soul - 140 points
  3. Gods Reign - 120 points
  4. Global Esports - 120 points
  5. Los Hermanos Esports - 119 points
  6. Genesis Esports - 113 points
  7. GodLike Esports - 112 points
  8. Team Aryan - 111 points
  9. FS Esports - 103 points
  10. Revenant XSpark - 100 points
  11. Victores Sumus - 97 points
  12. Medal Esports - 97 points
  13. Marcos Gaming - 96 points
  14. Reckoning Esports - 92 points
  15. Madkings Esports - 90 points
  16. 8Bit - 83 points
  17. True Rippers - 79 points
  18. K9 Esports - 77 points
  19. Meta Ninza - 70 points
  20. Likitha Esports - 68 points
  21. NoNx Esports - 67 points
  22. TWOB - 61 points
  23. 4TR Official - 58 points
  24. Phoenix Esports - 31 points
Match 17 - Erangel

Team Aryan clinched a 24-point victory in the first encounter of Day 5. Los Hermanos and Reckoning earned 19 and 16 points to their respective names. K9 Esports and Global grabbed 12 and 11 points, respectively. Likitha and True Rippers earned 10 points each.

Match 18 - Miramar

Global Esports secured a massive 26-point Chicken Dinner. Genesis added 21 important points to its name. Team Aryan garnered 14 points, while 4TR and Reckoning collected 12 points each.

Match 19 - Sanhok

Orangutan Gaming emerged victorious with 31 points, its BGMI star AKOP took seven kills. Medal and Victores achieved 24 and 18 points, respectively. Reckoning had another good game as it secured 16 points. Revenant and Soul accumulated 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 20 - Erangel

Gods Reign acquired a 26-point Chicken Dinner in the last game of the day. Medal, TWOB, and Soul also played well and earned 14 points each. Orangutan claimed 13 points. Meta Ninza, Aryan, and True Rippers took 11 points each in the 20th match of the BGMI Masters Series 2025.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
