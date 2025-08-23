BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 6: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 23, 2025 16:16 GMT
Top five athletes after Day 6 of BGMS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Top five athletes after Day 6 of BGMS 2025 League (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Orangutan finished first after Day 6 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League, accumulating 185 points in their 16 matches. Team GodLike performed astonishingly on Saturday and jumped to second place with 172 points and three Chicken Dinners. Although they didn't win any games, Genesis grabbed the third position with 166 points.

Team Soul, led by BGMI star Nakul, slipped to fourth place with 157 points and two Chicken Dinners. Global Esports was fifth with 148 points and two Chicken Dinners. Revenant XSpark played well and jumped to sixth with 141 points. Gods Reign and LOS Hermanos collected 139 and 136 points respectively, at the end of Day 6.

Medal and Team Aryan were ninth and 10th with 134 and 129 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming won three Chicken Dinners and ranked 11th with 125 points, while Team 8Bit was 17th with 101 points. Phoenix was 24th with only 52 points.

Day 6 overview of BGMI Masters Series 2025 League

  1. Orangutan - 185 points
  2. GodLike Esports - 172 points
  3. Genesis Esports - 166 points
  4. Team Soul - 157 points
  5. Global Esports - 148 points
  6. Revenant XSpark - 141 points
  7. Gods Reign - 139 points
  8. Los Hermanos Esports - 136 points
  9. Medal Esports - 134 points
  10. Team Aryan - 129 points
  11. Marcos Gaming - 125 points
  12. Madkings Esports - 125 points
  13. Victores Sumus - 122 points
  14. FS Esports - 111 points
  15. Meta Ninza - 104 points
  16. K9 Esports - 102 points
  17. 8Bit - 101 points
  18. Reckoning Esports - 96 points
  19. 4TR Official - 88 points
  20. True Rippers - 79 points
  21. TWOB - 77 points
  22. Likitha Esports - 75 points
  23. NONx Esports - 72 points
  24. Phoenix Esports - 52 points
Match 21 - Erangel

Marcos Gaming emerged victorious with 25 points in the first game of Day 6. GodLike, led by BGMI pro Punk, managed 24 impressive points. Gods Reign, Team Soul, and Phoenix grabbed 15, 14, and 12 points, respectively.

Match 22 - Miramar

Meta Ninza earned a 25-point victory after their impressive performances. Revenant XSpark played aggressively and claimed 33 points, including 17 eliminations. Genesis garnered 25 points. TWOB and GodLike achieved 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 23 - Sanhok

Medal Esports notched up a 29-point Chicken Dinner. Madkings also added 26 points to their name. GodLike and Global Esports scored 16 and 15 points, respectively. Team Aryan secured nine points.

Match 24 - Erangel

Victores Sumus, led by BGMI veteran Owais, registered a 21-point win in the last game of Day 6. 4TR Esports displayed phenomenal performances and took 21 points. Genesis plundered 16 points. Los Hermanos and GodLike acquired 10 points each.

Gametube

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
