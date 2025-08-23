BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 6: Overall standings and highlights 

Orangutan finished first after Day 6 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League, accumulating 185 points in their 16 matches. Team GodLike performed astonishingly on Saturday and jumped to second place with 172 points and three Chicken Dinners. Although they didn't win any games, Genesis grabbed the third position with 166 points.Team Soul, led by BGMI star Nakul, slipped to fourth place with 157 points and two Chicken Dinners. Global Esports was fifth with 148 points and two Chicken Dinners. Revenant XSpark played well and jumped to sixth with 141 points. Gods Reign and LOS Hermanos collected 139 and 136 points respectively, at the end of Day 6.Medal and Team Aryan were ninth and 10th with 134 and 129 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming won three Chicken Dinners and ranked 11th with 125 points, while Team 8Bit was 17th with 101 points. Phoenix was 24th with only 52 points.Day 6 overview of BGMI Masters Series 2025 League View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOrangutan - 185 pointsGodLike Esports - 172 pointsGenesis Esports - 166 pointsTeam Soul - 157 pointsGlobal Esports - 148 pointsRevenant XSpark - 141 pointsGods Reign - 139 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 136 pointsMedal Esports - 134 pointsTeam Aryan - 129 pointsMarcos Gaming - 125 pointsMadkings Esports - 125 pointsVictores Sumus - 122 pointsFS Esports - 111 pointsMeta Ninza - 104 pointsK9 Esports - 102 points8Bit - 101 pointsReckoning Esports - 96 points4TR Official - 88 pointsTrue Rippers - 79 pointsTWOB - 77 pointsLikitha Esports - 75 pointsNONx Esports - 72 pointsPhoenix Esports - 52 pointsMatch 21 - ErangelMarcos Gaming emerged victorious with 25 points in the first game of Day 6. GodLike, led by BGMI pro Punk, managed 24 impressive points. Gods Reign, Team Soul, and Phoenix grabbed 15, 14, and 12 points, respectively.Match 22 - MiramarMeta Ninza earned a 25-point victory after their impressive performances. Revenant XSpark played aggressively and claimed 33 points, including 17 eliminations. Genesis garnered 25 points. TWOB and GodLike achieved 12 and 10 points, respectively.Match 23 - SanhokMedal Esports notched up a 29-point Chicken Dinner. Madkings also added 26 points to their name. GodLike and Global Esports scored 16 and 15 points, respectively. Team Aryan secured nine points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 24 - ErangelVictores Sumus, led by BGMI veteran Owais, registered a 21-point win in the last game of Day 6. 4TR Esports displayed phenomenal performances and took 21 points. Genesis plundered 16 points. Los Hermanos and GodLike acquired 10 points each.