BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 7: Livestream, groups, and schedule

By Gametube
Published Aug 24, 2025 06:11 GMT
Day 7 of BGMS 2025 Week 1 takes place on Sunday (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 7 of BGMS 2025 Week 1 takes place on Sunday (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

The seventh and final day of Week 1 of the BGMI Masters Series 2025 League will be played on August 24. Each of the 24 participants have played 16 matches in the first six days. Orangutan maintained its consistency throughout, and remains in the prime spot with 185 points and two Chicken Dinners. GodLike holds the second place on the table.

Ad

Each of the 24 teams will play 56 matches in the League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series 2025. The best four performers will advance directly to the Grand Finals. The fifth to 12th ranked teams will progress to the Semifinals, while the rest 12 will qualify for the Playoffs.

Groups for BGMI Masters Series 2025 League

Here are the 24 participants of the BGMS Masters Series 2025 League:

Group A

  1. FS Esports
  2. Medal Esports
  3. Los Hermanos Esports
  4. Team Aryan
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. True Rippers
  7. Likitha Esports
  8. Victores Sumus
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group B

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Meta Ninza
  3. TWOB
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. Orangutan
  6. Revenant Spark
  7. NoNx Esports
  8. Team Soul

Group C

  1. 4TR Official
  2. Genesis Esports
  3. K9 Esports
  4. Phoenix Esports
  5. Madkings Esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Global Esports

BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 7: Schedule and how to watch

youtube-cover
Ad

On Day 7, Groups A and B will clash against one another in the first two games. Groups B and C will collide in the last two matches of the day. Similar to the previous days, all matches will be streamed live on the Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel from 5:00 pm IST onwards.

Here is the schedule for Day 7:

  • Match 25 - Erangel - Group A and B - 5:15 pm IST
  • Match 26 - Miramar - Group A and B - 6:00 pm IST
  • Match 27 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 6:45 pm IST
  • Match 28 - Erangel - Group B and C - 7:25 pm IST
Ad

BGMI Masters Series 2025 League: Overall scoreboard after Day 6

Orangutan secured the first rank with 185 points and two Chicken Dinners after its 16 games. Punk-led Team GodLike reclaimed the second position on Saturday after performing well. Genesis Esports seized the third position with 116 points despite not having any Chicken Dinners.

Ad

Team Soul slipped to fourth with 157 points. Global Esports, led by BGMI star Manya, finished fifth with 148 points and two Chicken Dinners. Revenant and Gods Reign claimed the sixth and seventh spots with 141 and 139 points, respectively. Medal performed well on Day 6 and moved up to the ninth place with 134 points.

Some experienced BGMI lineups like K9, Team 8Bit, and True Rippers have had an average run so far in the League. Phoenix, led by Ash, remained at the bottom with 52 points.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications