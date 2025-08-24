BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 7: Livestream, groups, and schedule

The seventh and final day of Week 1 of the BGMI Masters Series 2025 League will be played on August 24. Each of the 24 participants have played 16 matches in the first six days. Orangutan maintained its consistency throughout, and remains in the prime spot with 185 points and two Chicken Dinners. GodLike holds the second place on the table.Each of the 24 teams will play 56 matches in the League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series 2025. The best four performers will advance directly to the Grand Finals. The fifth to 12th ranked teams will progress to the Semifinals, while the rest 12 will qualify for the Playoffs.Groups for BGMI Masters Series 2025 LeagueHere are the 24 participants of the BGMS Masters Series 2025 League:Group AFS EsportsMedal EsportsLos Hermanos EsportsTeam AryanReckoning EsportsTrue RippersLikitha EsportsVictores SumusGroup BGods ReignMeta NinzaTWOBMarcos GamingOrangutanRevenant SparkNoNx EsportsTeam SoulGroup C4TR OfficialGenesis EsportsK9 EsportsPhoenix EsportsMadkings Esports8BitGodLike EsportsGlobal EsportsBGMI Masters Series 2025 League Day 7: Schedule and how to watchOn Day 7, Groups A and B will clash against one another in the first two games. Groups B and C will collide in the last two matches of the day. Similar to the previous days, all matches will be streamed live on the Nodwin Gaming’s YouTube channel from 5:00 pm IST onwards.Here is the schedule for Day 7:Match 25 - Erangel - Group A and B - 5:15 pm ISTMatch 26 - Miramar - Group A and B - 6:00 pm ISTMatch 27 - Sanhok - Group B and C - 6:45 pm ISTMatch 28 - Erangel - Group B and C - 7:25 pm ISTBGMI Masters Series 2025 League: Overall scoreboard after Day 6Orangutan secured the first rank with 185 points and two Chicken Dinners after its 16 games. Punk-led Team GodLike reclaimed the second position on Saturday after performing well. Genesis Esports seized the third position with 116 points despite not having any Chicken Dinners. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Soul slipped to fourth with 157 points. Global Esports, led by BGMI star Manya, finished fifth with 148 points and two Chicken Dinners. Revenant and Gods Reign claimed the sixth and seventh spots with 141 and 139 points, respectively. Medal performed well on Day 6 and moved up to the ninth place with 134 points.Some experienced BGMI lineups like K9, Team 8Bit, and True Rippers have had an average run so far in the League. Phoenix, led by Ash, remained at the bottom with 52 points.