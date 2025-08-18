BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 18, 2025 15:19 GMT
BGMI Masters Series 2025 began on August 18 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage was held on August 18. Orangutan played brilliantly on the opening day and topped the overall standings with 45 points after its four matches. Revenant XSpark ranked second with 41 points and one Chicken Dinner. Marcos Gaming had a decent run as well, and grabbed the third position with 37 points.

Global Esports played only two matches on Day 1 of the BGMI Masters Series and finished fourth in the overall standings with 28 points and one Chicken Dinner. NONX and Meta Nina were fifth and sixth with 24 and 23 points, respectively. TWOB and Soul scored 22 points each, while Victores Sumus and True Rippers earned 20 points each.

Team 8Bit, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, ranked 16th with nine points after its two matches. GodLike had a poor start as it finished 23rd with only three points. Phoenix was 24th with only one point.

Day 1 highlights of BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage

BGMS 2025 format (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)

Here's a look at the overall standings post BGMI Masters Series 2025 League Stage Day 1:

  1. Orangutan - 45 points
  2. Revenant XSpark - 41 points
  3. Marcos Gaming - 37 points
  4. Global Esports - 28 points
  5. NoNx Esports - 24 points
  6. Meta Ninza - 23 points
  7. TWOB - 22 points
  8. Team Soul - 22 points
  9. Victores Sumus - 20 points
  10. True Rippers - 20 points
  11. FS Esports - 17 points
  12. Gods Reign - 16 points
  13. K9 Esports - 15 points
  14. Los Hermanos Esports - 11 points
  15. Team Aryan - 11 points
  16. 8Bit - 9 points
  17. Reckoning Esports - 9 points
  18. 4TR Official - 9 points
  19. Likitha Esports - 8 points
  20. Madkings Esports - 7 points
  21. Medal Esports - 7 points
  22. Genesis Esports - 6 points
  23. GodLike Esports - 3 points
  24. Phoenix Esports - 1 point
Match 1 - Erangel

Revenant XSpark, led by Sensei, won the opening game with 21 points. Victores Sumus grabbed 15 important points. True Rippers and FS Esports managed eight points each, while Team Aryan and Medal earned seven points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

Meta Ninza emerged victorious with 16 points in the second game. Orangutan played aggressively and claimed 19 points, which came from eliminations. True Rippers secured 12 important points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Marcos Gaming achieved a huge 25-point Chicken Dinner. Team Soul grabbed 12 points. Gods Reign and TWOB added 11 and 10 to their respective names, while K9 scored nine important points.

Match 4 - Erangel

Global Esports, led by BGMI star Manya, registered a 26-point victory in the last game of the day. Orangutan acquired 18 points, while Revenant XSpark secured 12 points. K9 and NONX took seven points each.

