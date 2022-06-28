BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings, overview and more 

The second week of the BGMI Masters Series commenced today, with three matches being played in the qualifiers. The Group B teams have played three matches, while Group A and C have competed in two and one respectively.

OR Esports came out on top of the leaderboard with 51 points and a chicken dinner in their three matches. Team Soul held second place with 36 points, including 16 finishes. Meanwhile, FS Esports grabbed third place with 30 points in two matches.

Skylightz Gaming put up steady performances in their two games and currently sit fourth with 29 points. However, Enigma Gaming are breathing down their necks in fifth spot with 26 points.

TSM, on the other hand, were underwhelming as they garnered 13 points in three matches. The side were quickly eliminated in their last two matches in Miramar and Sanhok Maps respectively.

GodLike Esports finished 16th after a horrible performance, accumulating only seven points in their three bouts. Nigma Galaxy and 8 Bit collected seven points each, while Team R Esports and Team Insane accrued a single point throughout their showings.

Overview of BGMI Masters Series 2022 Week 2 Day 1

OR Esports claimed first place after BGMI Masters Series week 2 day 1 (image via Loco)

The Qualifiers began with an intense match between Group A and Group B on Erangel Map. The final circle shrunk around Lipovka as FS Esports took control of the match and secured a 11-kill chicken dinner. Their last battle against OR Esports was a nailbiting affair thanks to K47st's performances.

Team Soul's impressive rotations 7helped them occupy third position in the match with 10 eliminations. Meanwhile, TSM was in fourth place despite losing two players in the early stages. GodLike Esports' poor performance continued in the match, scoring only two points.

K47st and Akshat took six kills each, while Attanki, Clutch and Aaru had three finishes each.

TSM finished 12th after BGMI Masters Week 2 Day 1 (image via Loco)

Switching to the second match, Enigma Gaming took to high ground by defeating Team Forever, giving them the advantage in the end zone. The side vanquished Skylightz Gaming and Hrda Official to get a 11-kill chicken dinner. Meanwhile, Chemin and Team Forever accrued 15 and 13 points respectively. Global Esports and GodLike scored five points each.

In a rather dismal showing, TSM and OR Esports collected one point each, while Team Soul was eliminated without scoring a single point.

BGMI Masters Series week 2 day 1 overall standings (image via Loco)

OR Esports esports bounced back in the third and final match of the day played between Group B and C, winning a 15-kill chicken dinner. Meanwhile, Revenant and Team Soul came in second and third place respectively.

