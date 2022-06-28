BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 2: Groups, schedule, map order, and where to watch  

The second day of the Week 2 qualifiers of BGMI Masters Series 2022 will start this evening with three groups of eight teams fighting for their tickets in the weekly finals. There is huge pressure on some seasoned teams as they did not perform well on Day 1.

Day 2 consists of three matches in which Group C teams will compete in three matches, while Group A and Group B will play two and one matches respectively. The first match will take place between Group B and C in Erangel, followed by two matches of Group A and C.

Schedule for BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 2

Match 1 - Group B and Group C - Erangel

Match 2 - Group A and Group C - Miramar

Match 3 - Group A and Group C - Erangel

Week 2's groups and their teams

Group A

Rivalry Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras Enigma Gaming 8Bit FS Esports Team Enigma Forever Skylightz Gaming

Group B

Marcos Gaming Hydra Official Chemin Esports Orangutan OR Esports TSM GodLike Team Soul

Group C

R Esports Revenant Blind Esports 7Sea Nigma Galaxy Team Insane Team XO Team X Spark

The qualifiers will be livestreamed tonight on Star Sports 2, Loco, and Glance from 8.00 pm to 10.30 pm IST in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 1's overview

OR Esports has acquired first place with 51 points thanks to 23 eliminations, after winning a chicken dinner in the third match. Team Soul has put up consistent performances in two of their three matches and is currently in second spot with 36 points.

FS Esports, who has attacked everyone with their impressive gameplay over the last few days, is occupying third place with 30 points in two matches. The team won the first match of day 1.

Skylightz Gaming, who claimed the BGMI Masters Series Week 1, captured fourth place with 29 points, followed by Enigma Gaming. Hydra and Orangutan finished in ninth and tenth place respectively.

TSM and GodLike had a terrible performance on Day 1 as they scored 13 and 8 points in their three matches. GodLike was eliminated earlier in all three games and currently holds 16th place in the overall standings.

Team X Spark, who is playing with two new players, accumulated two points in one game. R Esports and Team Insane came in 23rd and 24th place with one point each.

