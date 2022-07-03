BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

Team XO's incredible performances attracted everyone's eyes as the team picked up three chicken dinners on Day 2 of the BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Finals on 2 July. The side now sits in pole position with 122 points, including four chicken dinners and 57 eliminations.

Orangutan Gaming also displayed consistent performances in eight matches, due to which they held second place with 115 points and two chicken dinners. Team Soul followed them in third place with 80 points and no chicken dinners.

BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Finals overall standings after Day 2

Team Soul placed third (Image via Loco)

Despite having played with a three-man squad, OR Esports grabbed fourth place with 72 points and a chicken dinner. GodLike, on the other hand, dropped seven places to finish eighth with 61 points; they scored only 14 points today.

Week 2 finals overall ranking after Day 2 (Image via Loco)

Revenant and Team Insane got 11th and 12th places with 40 points each, followed by Blind Esports in the 13th spot. Blind Esports' poor run continued on Day 2, collecting only five points in four matches.

Overall league standings after Day 2

Team XO captured first place in BGMI Masters Series league standings after Day 2 (Image via Loco)

Team XO also snatched first place from Team Soul after showcasing some aggressive gameplay today. They acquired 206 points, including 90 eliminations.

Orangutan placed second with 186 points, while Team Soul slipped to third place with 174 points. Skylightz and OR Esports ranked fourth and fifth with 162 and 154 points, respectively.

GodLike placed ninth in the league standings (Image via Loco)

With 110 points, GodLike Esports has grabbed ninth place, and Team Xspark finished 12th with 96 points. FS Esports is still in the top 16 with 80 points, despite not playing in the weekly finals.

Bottom eight teams standings after BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Finals Day 2 (Image via Loco)

Week 2 Finals Day 2 summary

Orangutan has been in great form since the start of the second week. They won the first match with an impressive 21 kills. Team Soul and Enigma came in second and third with six and three kills. Team XO scored five points, while GodLike and Revenant collected one point each.

Team XO got a 13-kill chicken dinner in the second match played on the Sanhok map. Team Soul once again found itself in second place with four kills. Skylightz, OR, and Orangutan accumulated 14, 13, and 11 points, respectively.

The third and fourth matches were also won by Team XO with 16 and 15 eliminations. These chicken dinners helped them secure the top spot in the overall standings of the weekly finals as well as the league standings.

Skylightz Gaming also secured third place in both matches with four and seven eliminations, respectively. The team saw a much better day on Day 2 than Day 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far