BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Finals: Overall standings, winning team, MVP, and more

The second week of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 ended with Team XO winning the weekly finals on July 3. The team scored 162 points, getting a chicken dinner in a third of the total games. They walked away with weekly winning prize money of 4 lakhs INR.

Orangutan was placed second with 141 points, including 69 kills and two chicken dinners. They offered brilliant performances this week in both the qualifiers and finals. Team Soul was in third place with 112 points, showcasing consistent performances in both the previous weeks.

BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Finals overall standings

Team Soul finished third in BGMI Masters Series Week 2 (Image via Loco)

8Bit and OR Esports earned fourth and fifth place with 110 and 105 points, respectively. Week 1 champions Skylightz Gaming secured seventh place with 101 points in 12 matches, followed by Revenant.

GodLike, despite having the top place in their first four matches, slumped to 10th place with 79 points. They have played badly in their last eight matches, collecting only 32 points. Nigma Galaxy and Enigma got 15th and 16th places with 38 and 36 points.

GodLike placed 10th in BGMI Masters Series Week 2 (Image via Loco)

AKop from Orangutan was named the MVP of Week 2 with 22 eliminations, winning 50,000 INR in prize money. Fierce bagged the Eliminator award with 26 kills.

Overall League standings after Week 2

With a fabulous performance in Week 2, Team XO claimed first place with 245 points and 102 kills. Orangutan and Team Soul finished in second and third place with 212 and 206 points, respectively.

Team XO grabbed first place after BGMI Masters Series Week 2 (Image via Loco)

Skylightz Gaming's performance was not the same as in the first week, but they managed to secure the fourth position with 204 points. These four are the only teams that crossed the 200-mark after Week 2.

Blind Esports finished 11th after BGMI Masters Series Week 2 (Image via Loco)

Revenant and GodLike are in ninth and tenth with 149 and 128 points, followed by Blind Esports. And despite not playing in the Weekly finals, FS Esports still holds 16th place with 80 points.

Overall ranking of Masters Series League after Week 2 (Image via Loco)

Marcos Gaming is currently the only team on the third page of the overall standings who have played Week 2 Finals. The team performed poorly in the it.

The third and final week starts on July 4 and will go on until July 10, with the top 16 teams from the overall league standings advancing to the Grand Finals. The eight teams who failed to qualify for the second-week finals will have a do-or-die third week.

