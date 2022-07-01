BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Qualifiers: Overall standings, Day 4 overview and more

The Qualifiers for the Week 2 finals of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 came to an end today. After an intense battle, the top 16 teams advanced to the weekly finals, which will take place from July 1.

Orangutan finished top with 131 points, including two chicken dinners and 71 finishes in eight matches. The team has shown one-sided domination in their last four games, collecting 97 points.

Overall standings after BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Qualifiers

Top 8 teams standings from BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Qualifiers (image via Loco)

8Bit placed second with 104 points and claimed a chicken dinner in the final, while Team XO and Enigma finished in third and fourth place respectively. Team Soul earned eighth place with 66 points, followed by Marcos Gaming.

Top 16 teams qualified for the week 2 Finals (image via Loco)

Skylightz Gaming finished in 12th spot and reached the weekly finals thanks to Pokar's survival gameplay in the last match. Rivalry's chicken dinners in the second game helped them book a ticket for the finals.

Bottom 8 teams have been eliminated from the week 2 (image via Loco)

Meanwhile, GodLike, Team Xspark and Nigma Galaxy barely made it into the top 16. However, FS Esports and Hydra missed the Week 2 Finals by one point. Hyderabad Hydras and 7Sea finished 20th and 21st with 39 points each. Rounding out a miserable week 2, TSM placed 24th and didn't qualify for the Weekly Finals.

BGMI Masters Series Week 2 Day 4 overview

Orangutan Gaming continued their dominance on day 4, collecting the second chicken dinner of the qualifiers in the first match. Their star players Believe and Drigger have picked up eight and seven finishes respectively. Marcos Gaming came second with one kill, while Team XO and Xspark accumulated 14 points each. Meanwhile, TSM scored only five points in their last game.

Rivalry secured a four-kill win in the second match which helped them book a ticket for the weekly finals. Meanwhile, 8Bit and 7Sea were able to occupy second and third place with nine and six finishes respectively. Blind Esports gained 11 points, while Team Xspark grabbed four.

The third match was won by 8Bit with 14 kills as they defeated Team XO in the final circle. MJ and Pukar led Nigma Galaxy and Skylightz Gaming to the top 16 with their survival games. While R Esports and FS Esports collected 17 and 10 points respectively, it wasn't enough for the top spots. Both sides failed to qualify for the weekly finals.

