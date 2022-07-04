BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 1: Groups, schedule, when and where to watch 

The third week of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 will begin today with the top 24 teams fighting in the Qualifiers, which will occur between July 4 and 7. 16 out of 24 teams will advance to the third weekly finals.

The qualifiers will consist of 12 matches with each team playing eight matches. All 24 will be split into three groups of eight teams and will compete in three matches per day.

Schedule for BGMI Masters Series Week 3

Match 1 - Group A and Group B - Erangel

Match 2 - Group A and Group B - Miramar

Match 3 - Group C and Group B - Sanhok

Groups for Week 3

Group A

Team XO Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming Team Insane Blind Esports Hydra Esports Team Enigma Forever TSM

Group B

Orangutan OR Esports Revenant Team X Spark Marcos Gaming FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras Global Esports

Group C

Team Soul 8Bit Rivalry Team GodLike Nigma Galaxy Enigma Gaming 7Sea R Esports

The third week's qualifiers will be livestreamed on Star Sports 2, LOCO, and Galance from 8.00 pm IST to 10.30 pm IST.

BGMI Masters Series' overall League Stage standings after Week 2

Team XO is leading the overall League Stage standings with 245 points at the end of Week 2. Their fantastic performances in the second weekly finals propelled them to the top spot as the team won Week 2 in a dominating fashion. They won a hat-trick of chicken dinners in the Week 2 Finals.

Top eight teams standings after week 2 (Image via Loco)

Orangutan secured second place with 212 points while fan-favourite team, Team Soul, placed third with 206 points. Both teams were also in second and third place in the second weekly finals.

With 204 points, Skylightz Gaming captured fourth place after an average performance in Week 2. OR Esports, who had played a three-man roster in the first two days of the Week 2 Finals, grabbed fifth place with 187 points.

Ninth to sixteen ranking after BGMI Masters Series Week 2 (Image via Loco)

GodLike Esports, who signed Shadow as the new IGL, did not get off to the start they wanted and are currently in 10th place with 128 points. Led by Mavi, X Spark finished 12th with 126 points, followed by Nigma Galaxy, who had a horrible performance in the Week 2 Finals.

Marcos Gaming finished 19th after week 2 (Image via Loco)

Marcos Gaming was the only team between 16th and 24th place to play the second weekly final. Unfortunately, the team has not performed well so far in the event.

The eight teams who did not qualify for the Week 2 Finals will have one last chance this week. If any of them fail to qualify for Week 3 Finals, they will be eliminated from the event.

