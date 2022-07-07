BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 4: Groups, schedule, map order, and when to watch 

The final day of the Week 4 qualifiers of the BGMI Masters Series will start at 8.00 pm today. Some experienced teams are in the red zone and have found themselves somewhere between the 17th and 24th ranks after Day 3. Only the top 16 out of 24 teams will make it to the weekly finals, and the rest will be eliminated from the tournament.

Three matches will be played on the fourth day, including two on Erangel and one on Sanhok. Group C will play three matches, while Group A and Group B will play two matches and one match, respectively.

Schedule for BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Day 4

Match 1 - Group B and Group C - Erangel

Match 2 - Group A and Group C - Sanhok

Match 3 - Group A and Group C - Miramar

Groups for Week 3

Group A

Team XO Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming Team Insane Blind Esports Hydra Esports Team Enigma Forever TSM

Group B

Orangutan OR Esports Revenant Team X Spark Marcos Gaming FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras Global Esports

Group C

Team Soul 8Bit Rivalry Team GodLike Nigma Galaxy Enigma Gaming 7Sea R Esports

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Quarterfinals summary so far

Chemin Esports showcased a superb performance in the previous three days and earned first place with 95 points and three chicken dinners in three matches. However, the points in the qualifiers will not be considered for the overall league standings.

Team XO currently sits in second place with 90 points and an average of 15 points per match, which shows how consistent they are. Global Esports also performed well this week as they accumulated 70 points and secured fourth place. The team won their first chicken dinner of the event yesterday.

OR Esports and Marcos also had stellar performances as they finished in fifth place and sixth place, respectively. TSM placed 11th with 41 points after an average performance.

Fan favorite BGMI teams struggle in the Week 3 qualifiers

Team X Spark needs a win with a minimum of 10 finishes to secure a spot in the weekly finals. The team has played seven out of their eight matches and is currently in 17th place with 27 points.

GodLike also has 27 points, but the team has only played five matches. They could potentially make a comeback in their remaining three matches.

Team Soul has garnered 17 points and finished in 23rd place after poor performances in five matches. They will play their remaining three games today.

