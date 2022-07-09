BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the Week 3 Finals of the BGMI Masters Series 2022 started today, July 8, with four matches being played spread across three maps. OR Esports grabbed first place with 48 points with an average of 12 points in four matches.

Led by Shadow, GodLike also had a fantastic day, securing second place with 45 points without a chicken dinner. Enigma Gaming and Chemin picked up one chicken dinner each today, collecting 44 and 41 points, respectively.

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals Day 1 standings

OR Esports emerged as table toppers after Week 3 Finals Day 1 (image via Loco)

With steady performances, Skylightz and Orangutan managed to hold on to their fifth and sixth places with 40 and 35 points. Following them in seventh place is 7Sea Esports with 33 points.

Overall ranking of BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals Day 1 (image via Loco)

Team Enigma Forever and Marcos Gaming did not play well as they amassed only nine and seven points from their four matches; both teams need to put on some excellent performances to qualify for the Grand Finals.

Overall league standings after Week 3 Finals Day 1

Skylightz Gaming finished third place after BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals Day 1 (Image via Loco)

Team XO still holds pole position with 275 points in the overall league standings, followed by Orangutan Gaming. Skylightz Gaming jumped to third place with 244 points, while OR Esports secured fourth with 235 points.

GodLike held ninth place after BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals Day 1 (Image via Loco)

After accumulating 41 points today, Chemim Esports climbed to fifth place with 211 points as Team Soul did not qualify for the weekly finals. GodLike Esports occupied ninth place with 173 points, followed by Revenant.

Team Forever finished 17th position after Week 3 Day 1 (Image via Loco)

BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals Day 1 recap

7Sea Esports, who failed to make it to the Week 2 Finals, earned a 10-kill chicken dinner in the first match of the day. GodLike Neyoo defeated R Esports to secure second place with six finishes. Team XO and Orangutan accumulated 12 and 10 points after a nail-biting battle between them.

OR Esports' superb performances helped them get a 13-kill chicken dinner in the second match played on Sanhok. Skylightz and Enigma Gaming were able to keep their second and third places with three and two eliminations, respectively. Orangutan and FS claimed six finishes each before being eliminated.

Enigma Rex led his team to a win in the third match of the day with 10 finishes. It was an intense fight between Enigma and Skylightz Gaming in the final zone. Skylightz Gaming lost the fight and was eliminated from the match in the second spot with 10 kills. GodLike was able to clinch 11 kills before being eliminated by Skylightz in fifth place.

Chemin Esports defeated a number of teams to win a huge 19-kill chicken dinner in the fourth match. When Blind Esports rushed them, they used multiple grenades and defended themselves by showcasing amazing skills. They then defeated Team Forever in a very quick fight. Chemin Esports beat R Esports at the gas station near the Military Base bridge and then won their final fight against OR Esports.

