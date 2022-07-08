BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and when and where to watch

With the conclusion of the Week 3 qualifiers of the BGMI Masters Series 2022, the top 16 teams have qualified for the weekly finals after playing eight matches each. The weekly finals are all set to begin today, i.e., July 8 and will include 12 matches over the course of the next three days.

Chemin Esports managed to pull off a great comeback with an incredible showing to secure the top position with 104 points in the qualifiers. They put up a solid performance by winning three out of their eight matches. Team XO once again proved their consistency by claiming second place, with the currently in-form Orangutan Esports finishing third. The article below will provide more details about the qualified teams as well as the upcoming Week 3 Finals schedule.

Teams qualified for the weekly finals of BGMI Master Series

The following teams have qualified for the weekly finals:

1. Chemin Esports

2. Team XO

3. Orangutan

4. Global Esports

5. Team Enigma Forever

6. OR Esports

7. Skylightz Gaming

8. BLIND

9. Marcos Gaming

10. Enigma Gaming

11. Nigma Galaxy

12. Team Insane Esports

13. 7Sea Esports

14. R Esports

15. FS Esports

16. Team GodLike

With TSM's failure to qualify for the second consecutive weekly finals, they have been eliminated from the tournament as the team managed to accumulate only 59 points in the overall league standings which came from the first week.

Hydra Esports and Hyderabad Hydras were the two other teams that could not make it to the two consecutive weekly finals and were subsequently eliminated from the tournament as well.

Overall standings of BGMI Masters Series Week 3 Qualifiers (Image via Loco)

Eight teams fail to qualify for the weekly finals

More unfortunate news followed as Team Soul, winner of the BMPS, also failed to qualify for the weekly finals. The team had only nine points in their first four matches and, despite their great performance on the final day, could only manage 45 points to claim the 18th position.

Sadly, Rivalry and Revenant did not qualify for the weekly finals as well, finishing in the 19th and 20th place with 42 points each. Team 8bit and Team XSpark were also disappointed as they failed to cross the benchmark to qualify.

Teams such as 7Sea, Global Esports, and Marcos Gaming will certainly have a tough time ahead in the weekly final as this is their last chance to make it to the top 16. Team XSpark, Rivalry, and Revenant Esports will watch from the sidelines and hope that they do not fall lower than the 16th position. The race to the top is likely to be an intense competition between Team XO, Orangutan, and Skylightz Gaming.

The upcoming weekly finals will be live-streamed on Star Sports TV and Loco/Glance at 08.00 pm IST. Excited BGMI fans can watch the event in three languages: English, Hindi and Tamil.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far