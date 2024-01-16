BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Grand Finals Day 4: Overall standings, overview, and more

Team Tamilas regained their first spot on Day 4 of the BGMI Multiverse Series Grand Finals. They scored 215 points with the help of 93 kills and four Chicken Dinners in 24 matches. The squad had a poor run on Day 3 but soon made a significant comeback today. There are only six games left in the Finals that will be played on January 17.

GodLike Esports produced stunning performances today, amassing 82 points in six matches. With their overwhelming results, the club jumped to second on the overall scoreboard with 213 points. However, the Jelly-led brigade could not conquer a single Chicken Dinner in 24 matches. Jonathan, a veteran BGMI player from their squad, topped the kill leaderboard with 37 frags.

Day 4 highlights of BGMI Multiverse Series Finals

Overall scoreboard of Day 4 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Team XSpark slipped from first to third position today, but the club was only two points behind the table toppers. The Dreams-led roster is one of the top contenders for the Multiverse Series title. Their player Spraygod took the second spot in the kill leaderboard with 36 eliminations.

Reckoning Esports had a terrific run on Day 4 as the lineup witnessed significant progress in the overall standings and secured the fourth spot with 203 points. The experienced lineup, led by Punkk, has clinched three Chicken Dinners so far. Punkk showed his IGLing and individual performance, ensuring 35 finishes alone.

Global Esports remained in fifth place with 203 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Mavi-led squad has secured 109 kills so far, the most by any team in the Finale. Their two BGMI stars, NinjaBoi and Beast, have played exceptionally well in the contest.

TWM and Revenant Esports captured 194 and 192 points respectively. Orangutan Gaming earned 186 points, including 104 kills. Hydra Esports displayed their improved gameplay on Day 4 and moved to the ninth spot with 172 points.

Medal Esports and 8Bit accumulated 171 and 164 points respectively. Chemin Esports played nicely today and moved to 12th place with 163 points. Entity Gaming and Aslaa claimed 158 and 156 points to their respective names.

Fan favourite Team Soul garnered 51 points and one Chicken Dinner on Day 4. They ranked 15th with 140 points. The Manya-led crew will have to deliver an extraordinary performance on Day 5 to ensure a respectable spot in this BGIS event. WSB Gaming was behind them with 122 points.