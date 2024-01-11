BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals Day 3: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

Global Esports climbed up to prime position at the end of the BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals Day 3. The Mavi-led squad has collected 164 points, including 85 kills, from 12 matches. The side got their momentum going on the first day and have clinched three Chicken Dinners so far. Slug, a rising star on their roster, has secured 24 eliminations since Day 1.

Team Tamilas was second with 142 points, including 62 frags. The club has collected two Chicken Dinners and has looked promising so far in this BGMI tournament. They lost their footing on Day 2 but eventually got back on track on Day 3.

Reckoning Esports fell to third position with 140 points today, January 10. This Punk-led roster scored only 32 points on Day 3. They will look to find their footing in the remaining 12 matches. Chemin Esports are in the fourth spot with 131 points. This team faced difficulties today and slipped two places on the overall leaderboard.

Day 3 overview of BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals

GodLike Esports grabbed the fifth rank with 122 points, including 53 kills. The club gained 42 points on Day 3 and moved up one position in the overall ranking. Orangutan Gaming captured the sixth spot with 117 points. BGMI pro, AKOP, still leads the top-fraggers table with 29 eliminations.

On Day 3, Team Soul clinched one Chicken Dinner and scored 42 points today but remained in eighth place. The Manya-led fan-favorite squad has garnered 111 points, including 56 points, from 12 games. Spower, a member of this lineup, is second on the kill leaderboard with 25 points.

Team 8Bit obtained the ninth spot with 108 points, closely followed by WSB Gaming with 107 points. Genxfm Esports held 11th with 99 points and two Chicken Dinners. TWM Gaming, a rising squad, secured 99 points.

Team XSpark climbed to 13th place with 88 points. The side did well on Day 3, adding 39 points to their name. Revenant Esports saw a bad day, as the Sensei-led team earned only 12 points. They are in the 15th spot with 78 points.

Big Brother Esports was in 18th place with 57 points when Day 3 ended. Entity Gaming also faltered in their 12 games and came 19th with 49 points. Team Destro and Blind Esports finished in 20th and 22nd places, respectively.

Team Omega has only 35 points; however, it's worth noting they didn't participate in any matches on Day 1.