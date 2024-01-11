BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals Day 4: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

Global Esports continued displaying phenomenal performances on Day 4 of the BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals and remained in the first spot with 212 points. This squad is the only team that has surpassed the 200-point mark from 16 matches in this phase. The Mavi-led squad has sealed four Chicken Dinners and 104 kills in the first four days. Their athletes, Ninjaboi and Slug, have played brilliantly so far.

Team Tamilas held the second position with 179 points, 85 kills, and two Chicken Dinners. The organization has been impressive in the first four days and will have no pressure in their remaining eight Semifinals matches.

Team Soul, led by Manya, registered their third Chicken Dinner on Day 4 and jumped to third place on the overall table. The fan-favorite squad has garnered 172 points, including 79 kills. Spower has acquired 32 eliminations and is ranked second in the kill leaderboard.

Day 4 overview of BGMI Multiverse Series 2024 Semifinals

Chemin Esports was in fourth place with 162 points when Day 4 concluded. This underdog squad has presented impressive gameplay so far in the tournament.

Reckoning Esports faced hard challenges on Days 3 and 4 and are currently in the fifth position with 155 points. Medal Esports and 8Bit have gained 147 points each from their 16 matches.

GodLike Esports faltered on Day 4 as the Jelly-led roster added only 19 to their tally. They hold the eighth position with 141 points, including 62 kills. Orangutan Gaming are ninth with 141 points. BGMI star Akop, a member of this squad, still leads the kill leaderboard with 35 frags. However, his team has played inconsistently in this phase.

Revenant Esports notched up the first game of Day 4, which helped them move up in the overall standings. The organization acquired the 11th rank with 134 points after playing 16 matches. Team XSpark remaines in the 13th spot with 123 points and will need to improve their play in the remaining games of the BGMI Multiverse Semifinals.

Carnival Esports, led by Omega, improved their gameplay on Day 4 and jumped to the 18th position with 86 points. They will have to maintain their momentum in the remaining two days. Team Destro and Blind Esports came 20th and 21st with 74 and 69 points, respectively.

Team Zero and Gujarat Tigers are 23rd and 24th with 57 and 26 points, respectively. These teams will need to play extremely well on Days 5 and 6 of the BGMI Multiverse Semifinals to reach the Finale.