BGMI OG vs NG Legacies Clash 2025: Winners, prize pool distribution, and overall standings

By Gametube
Published Aug 16, 2025 02:26 GMT
FS Esports wins BGMI OG vs NG Clash 2025 (Image via YouTube/Battlegrounds Mobile India)
On India’s 79th Independence Day, Krafton hosted a fun event called BGMI OG vs NG Legacies Clash 2025. It was played on August 14 and 15. It featured 16 squads and a prize pool of ₹8 lakh. Several popular creators and esports players participated in this two-day tournament. It was live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

FS Esports came out victorious in the tournament after their emphatic performances. The club maintained its consistency both days and amassed 151 points in eight matches. It grabbed two Chicken Dinners and 60 eliminations. The team finished first and received ₹4 lakh. The organisation signed the former NONX players in July.

Meta Ninza stood second in the BGMI OG vs NG Legacies Clash 2025. The squad accumulated 111 points, 31 eliminations, and two Chicken Dinners. The team performed well in its last four matches and grabbed a podium spot in the overall standings. Meta Ninza earned a cash prize of ₹2 lakh.

also-read-trending Trending

Overall standings of BGMI OG vs NG Legacies Clash 2025

OG vs NG Clash 2025 scoreboard (Image via YouTube/Battlegrounds Mobile India)
  1. FS Esports - 115 points
  2. Meta Ninza - 111 points
  3. IQOO Soul - 106 points
  4. Team Megastars - 97 points
  5. Team AustinOG - 92 points
  6. Medal Esports - 90 points
  7. Hero Xtreme GodLike - 72 points
  8. Team Tamilas - 71 points
  9. Team Shadow 7 - 61 points
  10. Team Soul - 60 points
  11. IQOO 8Bit - 52 points
  12. Team Bhaijanz - 47 points
  13. Team IND - 37 points
  14. Team 8It - 33 points
  15. Team Hydra - 31 points
  16. OnePlus - 19 points
IQOO Soul finished third with 106 points and one Chicken Dinner. The BGMI lineup had a great run throughout its eight encounters and accrued 47 eliminations. The team secured a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Prize pool distribution

  • FS Esports - ₹4,00,000
  • Meta Ninza - ₹2,00,000
  • IQOO Soul - ₹1,00,000
  • Opener Match - Team Ax
  • Fan Giveaway - ₹50,000
Team Megastars sat fourth with 97 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team AustinOG and Medal finished fifth and sixth with 92 and 90 points, respectively. GodLike stood seventh with 72 points, including 39 eliminations.

Team Tamilas and Shadow7 finished eighth and ninth with 71 and 61 points, respectively. Team Soul, which featured popular player Mortal, ranked 10th with 60 points and one Chicken Dinner. IQOO 8Bit, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, came 11th with 52 points.

Team IND and 8Bit finished 13th and 14th with 37 and 33 points, respectively. Team Hydra, which featured popular creator Dynamo Gaming, settled for 15th with 31 points. Finally, Gods Reign sat 16th with a meagre 19 points and nine kills.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
