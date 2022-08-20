BGMI players on iOS still able to purchase UC due to glitch

It has been over three weeks since BGMI faced a sudden removal from the Google Play Store and App Store. Furthermore, in-game purchases have also been restricted within the game for some time now.

However, in a recent video by Creative Pavan, the popular YouTuber has found a way to purchase UC even after the game's removal. Since he has a large following, the video has created quite a buzz within the community.

Popular BGMI YouTuber Creative Pavan exploits a glitch to purchase UC

Pavan "Creative Pavan" Deshmukh recently took to his popular YouTube channel, where he uploaded a video showing how UC can still be purchased even after the UC purchase option was restricted for gamers across the country.

The popular YouTuber said that he found a glitch in the game that allowed him to add UC, which he could further use to make in-game purchases. He mentioned that the glitch only works on iPhones (iPhone 6 - 13).

In the video, he showed how he used his Apple ID to recharge 2000 INR through UPI, which he then used to purchase a UC pack of 699 INR through the in-game store.

Note: Indian players must note that BGMI has been suspended by the Indian government, so they must refrain from using any glitch to purchase the in-game currency.

BGMI ban: Things that have happened so far and Krafton's statements

Since its release last year, BGMI has quickly risen through the ranks and emerged as one of the most popular action games in the Indian gaming market. Millions of gamers across the country enjoy playing it on a daily basis, with esports tournaments involving this game being organized frequently.

However, the game was recently delisted from both the Google Play Store and App Store on July 28. The company acted on the orders of the Indian government, who imposed a potential ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India due to a suspected breach of user data privacy.

Soon after, in-game purchases from the in-game store and Codashop were restricted.

Krafton's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, released a statement saying that Krafton has always tried to protect their users' data and abided by the laws of the Indian government and will continue to do so in the future.

Thanking players and fans for their continuous support, he asked them to remain patient and wait for Krafton's further announcements.

Krafton's CFO, Bae Dong-geun, recently held a conference call where he spoke about the company's take on the game's ban. He agreed with Sohn and mentioned that Krafton has always tried to respect India's privacy policies and are cooperating with the authorities to bring the game back to digital stores.

