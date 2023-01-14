BGMI pro MortaL clears doubts regarding S8UL's collaboration with Bollywood stars and foreign YouTubers

On January 7, popular BGMI player and YouTuber Naman "MortaL" Mathur conducted a PMGC 2022 Grand Finals watch party on his YouTube channel. He was joined by renowned stars like Raj "Snax" Verma and Animesh "Thug" Agarwal.

During the livestream, MortaL cited reasons why S8UL cannot collaborate with Bollywood celebrities and foreign YouTubers like iShowSpeed. In response, the BGMI pro mentioned that it was impossible to collaborate with the aforementioned personalities as it would entail the organization spending lakhs of money.

Furthermore, it would be more like an investment than a collaboration.

MortaL's exact words were:

"We cannot collaborate with them. We would have to spend lakhs of rupees if we want to work with them."

Since MortaL has a huge fan following, his comments have created considerable buzz in the Indian gaming community.

BGMI star MortaL talks about S8UL's upcoming collaboration plans

Talking about Bollywood celebrities, MortaL mentioned that actors do not easily collaborate as they hardly benefit from it.

He also talked about how collaboration really works. The renowned player pointed out how one party needs to pay the other to gain any benefit from the joint venture.

His statements were:

"First of all, if bollywood stars will work along with us, they will not benefit from it. Collaboration works in such a way that both parties gain from the deal. Bollywood stars will have to pay us if they want to benefit from it. Again, if we want to benefit from it, we will have to pay them. However, collaboration is impossible as Bollywood stars don't collaborate very easily."

MortaL then provided his take on collaborating with foreign YouTubers. He highlighted how he would only collaborate with someone boasting a similar number of subscribers, eventually benefiting both parties.

His words were:

"For foreign YouTubers, someone with a similar number of subscribers will only collaborate in videos. As for me, I will only collaborate with a YouTuber who has a subscriber base of between 5 and 10 million. That way, it will benefit both of us."

S8UL recently won the Content Creation Team of the Year category at the Esports Awards 2022, finishing at the top of the pile. The organization releases videos involving its creators (BGMI players and PC gamers).

It remains to be seen what S8UL has in store for its fans now that they have won one of the biggest awards concerning content creation.

Poll : 0 votes