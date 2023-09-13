BGMI Pro Showdown 2023 Day 5: Overall standings, overview, and more

Team Soul finished in the pole position with 171 points at the end of Day 5 of the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2. The star roster, led by Omega, bagged 19 points on the day. Gujarat Tigers remained in second position with 163 points, aided by three Chicken Dinners and 70 eliminations. Their star player, AJ, has performed consistently so far in the tournament.

Numen Gaming racked up 42 points in their last three matches, which helped the team hold the third spot in the standings. They have 146 overall points on the leaderboard.

BGMI Pro Showdown S2 Day 5 overall standings and overview

Gladiators Esports ended up in fourth place after Day 5 of the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 (Image via Upthrust)

Gladiators Esports moved up to fourth place in the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 with 143 points and 82 kills. Their star player, DeltaPG, has delivered outstanding performances so far, with 29 eliminations to his name.

OR Esports and Insane hold the fifth and sixth spots with 140 and 137 points, respectively.

Gods Reign dominated on Day 5 of the Pro Showdown Season 2 (Image via Upthrust)

Team 8Bit finished in ninth place with 131 points and 60 finishes.

Gods Reign, led by BGMI pro Robin, displayed their supremacy on Day 5 as they obtained 66 points at an average of 22. They picked two Chicken Dinners from three matches. They jumped to 10th place with 127 points in the overall standings.

Chemin and Global Esports are 11th and 12th in the standings with 126 and 125 points, respectively.

Blind remained in 15th place after Day 5 of the Pro Showdown Season 2 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Manya-led Blind Esports took 22 points on Day 5 and finished in 15th place with 115 points. Meanwhile, Big Brother and Reckoning Esports earned 112 points each.

Revenant Esports faced tough competition in the last few days and slipped to 21st place with 110 points. GodLike Esports, on the other hand, finished 24th with 105 points. To save themselves from elimination, they will have to turn their fortunes around in their remaining matches.

The overall leaderboard of the League Stage after Day 5 of the Pro Showdown Season 2 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Team Tamilas claimed 25th place with 96 points, followed by Hyderabad Hydras. Marcos Gaming could not make any progress on Day 5 and finished in 29th place with 62 points.

Medal Esports ended Day 5 at the 31st spot with 60 points, followed by One Blade.