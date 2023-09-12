BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 Day 4: Overall standings, top players, overview, and more

Team Soul retained their dominant position on Day 4 of the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 League Stage. The Omega-led powerhouse added 43 points to their tally today. The squad had garnered 152 points in 12 matches played across the four days. Gujarat Tigers fell to the second place with 137 points. They scored only 26 points in their last three games.

Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, had a good day as the crew amassed 49 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners on September 11. They are now in the third spot with 127 points in the overall table.

BGMI Pro Shodown S2 Day 4 overview

Team Soul regained their top spot on Day 4 (Image via Upthrust)

OR Esports also climbed up to fourth place with 119 points. The Jelly-led roster took 28 points on Monday. Gladiators Esports, who recently conquered the BGMI Masters 2023, has dropped to fifth position with 119 points after failing to perform well in their last three games. The Destro-led team faltered today as they got only 18 points. Lucknow Giants ended up in the sixth spot with 106 points.

Revenant got 10th place after 12 games (Image via Upthrust)

Sensei-led Revenant Esports has accumulated 102 points in 12 games, and Chemin Esports was only two points behind them in 11th position. Orangutan Gaming was inconsistent in their previous matches, as they scored 97 points despite getting three Chicken Dinners. Team Insane remained in 13th place with 97 points.

XSpark scored 86 points in 12 matches (Image via Upthrust)

Blind Esports posted 93 points on the chart after winning two Chicken Dinners. However, the Manya-led BGMI squad will need to do better in their remaining matches. GodLike Esports claimed 19th place with 90 points, including 38 eliminations. Team XSpark also had inconsistent performances in their 12 encounters, scoring 86 points without any Chicken Dinner. Enigma was 24th with 77 points.

Overall leaderboard of Pro Showdown after Day 4 (Image via Upthrust)

Hyderabad Hydras, who recently found a new BGMI lineup, finished 25th with 74 points, followed by Gods Reign and One Like. Marcos Gaming had another dismal day as the experienced roster placed 29th with only 53 points. Medal Esports, which features star players like Paradox and Encore, was 32nd with 43 points, including 24 finishes.

AJ from Gujarat Tiger still leads the Elimination Leaderboard with 23 kills, while Entity Gamlaboy claimed the second spot with 22 kills. DeltaPG, a star BGMI player from Gladiators Esports, was third with 22 finishes, followed by Insane Skipz.