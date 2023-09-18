BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 Day 7: Overall standings, overview, and more

Orangutan Gaming jumped to the top spot with 206 points in 21 matches after Day 7 of the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 League. Despite their average performance today, they climbed up two spots and will focus on holding their position till the end of this initial phase. Gladiators Esports moved up to second place with 201 points after collecting 29 points on Monday.

Team Soul (199) dropped from the first to the third spot following their disappointing showing today. The fan-favourite BGMI crew secured only seven points in their last three games. Entity Gaming also showed an improved performance and ranked fourth with 195 points in the overall table.

BGMI Pro Showdown S2 League scoreboard after Day 7

Orangutan claims first rank after Day 7 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

8Bit Esports captured fifth spot with 192 points at Day 7 of the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 League despite not clutching any Chicken Dinner in their 21 matches.

Gujarat Tigers slipped from second to the seventh spot with 186 points after being knocked early in their last three encounters. Revenant ended up in eighth spot with 180 points, which included 105 eliminations.

GodLike grabs 10th spot after 21 games (Image via Upthrust)

Big Brother Esports looked amazing today, scoring 46 points and sliding up to ninth place in the overall table. GodLike Esports were the best performing lineup on Day 7 as they clinched one Chicken Dinner and climbed up from 19th to 10th position with 179 points.

Blind and Team Insane took 11th and 12th spots with 178 and 177 points, respectively. OR Esports got 15th place with 168 points in the chart. Numen Gaming, led by BGMI star Avi, came 16th with 167 points.

Gods Reign scored 155 points in 21 matches (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Global Esports have slumped to 17th position with 167 points, followed by Team Tamilas. Gods Reign, who performed wonderfully in the BGIS Round 3, have struggled a bit in this BGMI tournament so far. The star squad held 20th place with 155 points. Velocity Gaming were in 21st spot with 150 points, including 58 kills.

Overall points table after Day 7 (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Team XSpark, who were also in rampage mode in the BGIS Round 3, ranked 26th with 130 points without any Chicken Dinners. Marcos and Medal Esports ended up in 27th and 28th place, respectively, after facing another tough competition from opponents on Day 7. Genesis Esports slumped to the last seat with 87 points.