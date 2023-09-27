BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise results, and more

Orangutan Gaming delivered a mind-blowing performance on Day 2 of the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 Finals, following which they jumped to the prime spot with 168 points, including 70 finishes. The team added 100 points to their tally on the second day. Their athletes Akop and Believe secured 25 and 21 eliminations, respectively. Big Brother also maintained their pace and moved up to second place with 145 points.

Entity Gaming remained in the third spot with 131 points after playing consistently on Tuesday. Gods Reign slipped from first to fourth position after losing their momentum in their last six games. The Robin-led roster grabbed only 13 points on Day 2. OR Esports and Team Insane claimed the fifth and sixth places with 101 and 91 points, respectively. On the other hand, Blind and GodLike got 90 and 80 points, respectively, in 12 matches.

Revenant, led by experienced BGMI player Sensei, showed some improvement on Day 2 and ended up in 12th place with 71 points. Team Soul had another poor day as the Omega-led lineup took 14th place with 61 points. Gladiators Esports also failed to perform and held the 15th spot with 57 points.

BGMI Pro Showdown S2 Finals Day 2 results

Orangutan secured first rank after Day 2 (Image via Upthrust)

Match 7 - Erangel

OR Esports registered a fine 26-point victory in the day opener. Blind Esports and Orangutan grabbed 13 points each, while Entity Gaming got 12 position points but failed to secure an elimination. GodLike garnered 11 points in this encounter.

Match 8 - Miramar

Team Insane, led by BGMI star Aadi, defeated Orangutan in their last fight to ensure the Chicken Dinner with 29 points. WSB also played brilliantly and gained 18 points. Orangutan, Team Soul, and GodLike earned 15, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Match 9 - Erangel

Orangutan bagged a 29-point victory after demonstrating their stunning teamwork. Revenant and Entity Gaming secured 17 and 13 points, respectively, while Big Brother and Insane got 11 points each.

Match 10 - Vikendi

Big Brother presented a great show in the Vikendi match, claiming a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Gujarat Tigers achieved 17 points, including seven frags. 8Bit also did well and added 16 crucial points to their total.

Overall standings of BGIS Showdown Finals after 12 matches (Image via Upthrust)

Match 11 - Miramar

Orangutan put on another fabulous performance and pulled off a superb 26-point triumph. Enigma Gaming made a magnificent comeback and took 17 important points. WSB secured 13 points, including three eliminations.

Match 12 - Erangel

Big Brother Esports ended the second day with a 22-point victory. Entity Gaming obtained 18 points, while Orangutan Gaming bagged 15 points. Soul took only gained point in the end game of the BGMI Showdown Finals Day 2.