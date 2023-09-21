BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 League Stage: Overall standings, overview, qualified teams for Finals, and more

The League Stage of the Upthrust BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 came to an exciting close on September 20, with the top 16 teams advancing to the Grand Finals. This highly anticipated ₹12.5 lakh prize pool event witnessed 32 invited teams battling it out across nine intense match days, all vying for the 16 spots in the Grand Finals.

Enigma Gaming, who were not even among the top 10 teams until the sixth day of this BGMI event, demonstrated remarkable improvement in the final three days, ultimately securing the pole position. Despite winning just a single chicken dinner out of 27 matches played, their determination and performance allowed them to amass an impressive total of 282 points.

Qualified teams for Finals of BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2

The qualified teams for the Grand Finals are:

Enigma Gaming Entity Gaming Gladiators Esports Orangutan Esports Team 8Bit Big Brother Esports Team Soul WSB Gaming Team Insane Gujrat Tigers Revenant Esports Reckoning Esports Blind Official GodLike Esports OR Esports Gods Reign

Entity Gaming contested nicely throughout the League Stage. This unwavering performance enabled them to secure second place with a total of 279 points. In close pursuit was Gladiators Esports, known for their aggressive playstyle, as they eliminated the highest number of opponents, tallying an impressive 148 frag points and finishing with 270 points.

Team Soul and Gujrat Tigers, initially among the top two BGMI teams until the sixth day, experienced a significant setback and ultimately landed in the seventh and tenth positions, respectively.

In contrast, Orangutan Gaming displayed impressive consistency, securing the fourth rank with a total of 255 points. However, Blind and GodLike had a rather modest performance, barely managing to qualify and finishing in the 13th and 14th positions, respectively.

Global Esports, Chemin, Velocity Gaming, Numen Gaming, and Team XSpark were among the notable teams that fell short of reaching the Finals. This outcome underscores the exceptionally fierce competition that characterized the event.

Prize pool distribution of League stage

The initial phase of this BGMI tournament had a prize pool of ₹5 lakh and here is the detailed distribution for the same:

1st Place - ₹2 lakh- Enigma Gaming

2nd Place - ₹1.5 lakh- Entity Gaming

3rd Place - ₹1 lakh- Gladiators Esports

MVP - ₹50,000- Gladiators DeltaPG

DeltaPG from Gladiators stood out as the leading fragger, securing an impressive 51 eliminations across 27 matches, closely followed by his teammate Justin with 48 frags. Meanwhile, Team Insane Skippz, a BGMI star, secured third position in the fraggers list, boasting an impressive tally of 44 eliminations to his name.