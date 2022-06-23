BGMI pro Snax shares update on injury caused by arm wrestling ahead of LAN event

Popular BGMI player and streamer Snax injured his arm ahead of the BGMI Masters Series LAN tournament, resulting in him getting sidelined from the event.

On the night of 21 June, when all the teams reached the hotel, players from different sides gathered together. That's when a few of them decided to engage in arm wrestling. While Snax was playing against Madman, the latter's final push resulted in the former's right elbow dropping awkwardly on the table, creating a fracture.

Since Snax is closely followed by millions of fans and gamers across the country, news of his arm injury has resulted in a massive buzz in the gaming community.

What did BGMI pro Snax say about his arm injury?

Earlier today, Snax took to his Instagram handle to provide an update on his arm injury ahead of the upcoming LAN event in Delhi.

Based on the post, he requested everyone to stop uploading clips, reviews, and opinions regarding the incident on their YouTube channels. Failing to do so will propel him towards taking action against them. This shows his concern over fellow BGMI player Madman, who was getting hate on social media.

He then mentioned that the incident resulting in his injury was a mere accident and that no one had any intention of showing off or being "professional" in arm wrestling. The game was played for fun, and no one could be blamed for the mishap.

Talking about his injury, he mentioned that the surgery was successfully completed. It will take him 30 days to recover, but he will be unable to hit the gym for the next three months. However, even after the said period, he will have to be under guidance while exercising in the gym.

He cheered his supporters, saying that he will never give up on gaming and will grind hard during the period. Stating his intentions:

"I will grind. I will come back ever more strong. Just wait for me."

It is to be seen when the BGMI star makes his comeback in streaming and esports tournaments.

What did popular streamer Dynamo Gaming say about Snax's injury?

Dynamo Gaming was recently asked to give his views on Snax's injury. Replying to which, the popular Indian streamer stated that he personally knew Snax, and the news of the player's injury took him by surprise. He advised esports players to refrain from arm wrestling.

Wishing Snax a speedy recovery, Dynamo urged all other players to take care of themselves and not indulge in activities that can cause them harm.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far