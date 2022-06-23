5 players to watch out for in BGMI Masters Series 2022

The BGMI community is buzzing with excitement as fans and players await the commencement of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series LAN event. The tournament will be historic as it will be the first of its kind to be telecast live on a TV channel (Star Sports 2) alongside streaming platforms.

All the players have already reached the venue in Delhi and will be looking forward to displaying their skills to the whole world. The melting pot of new players and veterans is set to make the tournament more entertaining. However, some gamers will be trying to figure out what names they can expect to see on the MVP list.

BGMI players who can outperform the competition in the upcoming Masters Series 2022

1) Goblin

Goblin is the frontline assaulter for Team Soul, and his exploits in the recently concluded BMPS 2022 Season 1 and BMOC have helped him become the talk of the town.

His 12 solo kills in a single match in Round 4 of BMOC were highly applauded by pundits, but he improved his tally to 13 solo kills in a single match in the Grand Finals of BMPS. He also emerged as the MVP of the BMPS 2022 Season 1 with 71 total kills in the Grand Finals, which was far better than that of any other player in the tournament.

If he continues to maintain this momentum, he is sure to decimate a lot of opponents in the upcoming LAN tournament.

2) NinjaJOD

Team Solo Mid and GodLike Esports have been embroiled in controversy regarding Shadow's transfer. However, TSM still looks formidable, and they will certainly benefit from the services of their ace assaulter NinjaJOD.

In the only LAN event organized so far, NinjaJOD was seen destroying his opponents on all maps, resulting in him emerging as the MVP of the event. His insane spotting skills and laser-like sprays can help his team win back-to-back LAN titles.

Fans across the country will be hoping that the young sensation succeeds in pulling off multiple clutches.

3) Akshat

Akshat is the epitome of reliability and consistency. Often regarded as the 'Clutch Master,' Akshat is the backbone of Team Soul. The Lone Survival title awarded to him in BMPS 2022 Season 1 highlights how the player helps his team gain points in tough matches.

While his heroics are often shadowed by those of Goblin, Akshat will be looking for an opportunity to prove his mettle in the upcoming LAN event. Fans will be hoping that the superstar can add another MVP title to his list of accolades.

4) Jonathan

Jonathan needs no introduction to BGMI fans, players, or critics. He is reportedly the best player to have ever played the game. Multiple MVP titles and podium finishes have helped him establish a name for himself.

His team, GodLike Esports, has been going through a rough patch of late, but fans will be hoping that Shadow's addition will help them perform better in the upcoming 22-day LAN event.

The veteran has the experience of playing in multiple BGMI LAN tournaments, and this will also help him gain an advantage over his competitors. It will be worth watching to see if Jonathan is able to hark back to his glory days and put on a great show.

5) Aditya

Aditya is one of the finest assaulters in BGMI esports. Plying his trade for Orange Rock Esports, he featured in the fourth spot on the MVP list for BMPS 2022 Season 1. His insane frags helped the team emerge as the runners-up of the tournament.

Aditya, who already has experience participating in LAN events, will be a player to watch out for in the BGMI Masters Series tournament. Along with Attanki, Aditya can destroy opponents and wipe out squads within seconds.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

