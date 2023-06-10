BGMI pros Fierce and Apollo officially join Revenant Esports

Revenant Esports officially unveiled the arrival of two new players, Fierce and Apollo, to its BGMI squad. Before lifting the ban on the game, the company signed Sensei and MJ on April 19, 2023. The four-men squad is currently competing in the Skyesports Champions Series, which commenced on June 9 and will wrap up on June 18.

All four players are well-known in the BGMI scene and have gained much experience competing in several major tournaments over the years. With two fresh recruits, the unit is looking strong and expected to perform impressively in the upcoming matches.

Revenant Esports BGMI Lineup

Revenant Esports



Join us as we welcome Fierce to our BGMI roster.



This wolf is young but he hunts fiercely. Join us as we welcome Fierce to our BGMI roster.

The current lineup includes:

Deepak “Sensei” Negi Harshit “MJ” Mahajan Ritesh "Fierce" Nawandar Nishant "Apollo”

The announcement has been coming, as Apollo and Fierce have been playing with the team for quite some time. Apollo was previously associated with Nigma Galaxy, whereas Fierce was part of Team XO under Sensei.

Revenant Esports



Join us as we welcome Apollo to our BGMI roster.



The Underdog who is ready to make his mark. Join us as we welcome Apollo to our BGMI roster.

Team XO, known for its exceptional performance in BGMI, saw the departure of all its athletes earlier this year. Two of its members, Punk and Immortal, have found a new home, Velocity Gaming, while the other two have been signed by Revenant Esports.

Starting his esports journey with Global Esports, Fierce was a rising talent in 2021, as he stunned everyone with his technical prowess multiple times. He was crowned MVP in the BGMI WD Black Cup Season 2 and was the Grenadier in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown 2022. He has undoubtedly done a tremendous job for his previous organization, Team XO.

Apollo, while playing for Nigma Galaxy, bagged the MVP award in the Rooter Invitational event. Thanks to his magnificent showcasing, Nigma grabbed the title in an emphatic fashion.

Just after the signing of Sensei and MJ, Revenant emerged triumphant in the BattleAdda New State tournament held in April, defeating prominent opponents like S8ul and GodLike. Sensei displayed his leadership skills in the event and clinched the title.

The squad recently played in the BGMI Rising and clinched eight positions. With this lineup, Revenant held 15th place in the Villager Domin8r Series, which concluded this week on June 8. Both tournaments presented mediocre results by the lineup.

Revenant is currently in the midst of a signing frenzy. In addition to the current roster, the latest signings include signed Alpha Clasher, Ayush is Live, Bitty, and Emperor as content creators.

