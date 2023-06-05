BGMI star Alpha Clasher confirms being managed by 8bit Creatives even after joining Revenant Esports

On 4 June 2023, renowned BGMI streamer Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya held a livestream on his YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he discussed multiple topics related to his career. After his recent venture in Revenant Esports, he also dismissed rumors of him parting ways with 8bit Creatives. He tried to elaborate on how he is part of both. While 8bit Creatives will be helping him with brand deals, he will create content for Revenant Esports.

Alpha seemed frustrated, repeating the same statements multiple times. Hence he urged the Highlight channels to put his words on their videos to notify people about what he was trying to convey. Clearing doubts about 8bit, Alpha Clasher mentioned (translated from Hindi):

"8bit is a brand management agency and a clan as well. But mainly, 8bit is a brand management agency. I joined 8bit so that Thug and Goldy can help fix my brand endorsements and collaborations. It's because brands weren't coming to my channel. I was facing a lot of financial issues."

He continued saying (translated from Hindi):

"Whatever I was earning was coming from a streaming platform, you guys know which one. But apart from that, hardly a few brands came to me. Recently a few brands came and everything was working fine, but still there was a scope of improvement. So to save my business and make a living I had to join 8bit that acts as a brand agency. I am a part of 8bit and I will continue to be a part of it. "

Considering Alpha Clasher is a pioneer in the BGMI community, it is no surprise that his words have created a murmur amongst fans.

BGMI star Alpha Clasher joins Revenant Esports months after parting ways with Hydra

Continuing on the same matter, Alpha said he acted on Thug and Goldy's suggestion and joined Revenant Esports. He said (translated from Hindi):

"Thug and Goldy themselves suggested me that I should join Revenant as a clan, as an organization that will help me grow. Together with 8bit, RNT will help me grow."

For those unaware, Revenant Esports announced the addition of Alpha to their organization last evening. This marked a new beginning for the BGMI YouTuber and the player who parted ways with Hydra Esports earlier this year. It remains to be seen if Alpha is as successful in Revenant as in his previous organization.

