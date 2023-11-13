BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 Grand Finals Day 2: Teams, map-wise schedule, how to watch, and Day 1 results 

Day 2 of the BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 National Finals is scheduled for November 14. Day 1 was on November 10, where 16 teams clashed with each other in Battle Royale mode across five matches. Orangutan Gaming, led by Ash, finished first after Day 1. Celsius and Enigma Gaming secured the second and third spots, respectively.

A total of 15 matches have been planned for the three-day Finals. The second day will also be played online, like the opening day. The third and last day will be conducted on November 18 in Delhi.

Participating teams in BGMI Red Bull M.E.O Season 6 National Finals

These are the teams contesting in the Season 6 Finals;

Team Soul Team GodLike Team XSpark Orangutan Gladiators Esports Medal Esports Gods Reign Big Brother Esports Global Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Loose Ends Celsius Esports Team Tactical Aslaaa Esports Team Infinity

Day 2 schedule and how to watch

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - 1 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 1:45 pm

Match 3 - Erangel - 2:30 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - 3:15 pm

Match 5 - Erangel - 4 pm

You can follow the Day 2 action on Rooter from 1 pm onwards in the Hindi language.

Overall standings after Day 1 of BGMI Red Bull Finals

During their first five games, Orangutan Gaming demonstrated a consistent run and collected 88 points at an average of more than 17. Celsius Esports came second on the overall scoreboard with 65 points. Engima Gaming, who recently recruited the former Oneblade roster, also delivered an emphatic performance to claim the third spot with 55 points.

Revenant Esports are fourth with 41 points. Medal Esports, led by Paradox, was fifth despite not having any Chicken Dinner on Day 1. Fan favorite Team Soul also achieved one Chicken Dinner and finished sixth with 37 points.

Team GodLike, playing with two players, Jelly and Aditya, took the 11th spot with 27 points after five games. Global Esports had a slow opening as the Mavi-led squad finished 14th with 22 points. Team XSpark recruited Spraygod and Gamlaboy ahead of this event. They, with a new BGMI lineup, had a disappointing show on Day 1, finishing at the bottom spot with 21 points.