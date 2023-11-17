BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 National Final Day 3: Teams, schedule, venue, and how to watch 

Day 3 of the BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 National Finals is scheduled to be held on November 18 at the DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi. The first two days were hosted online, where 10 matches were played between the 16 finalists. The remaining five matches will be conducted on the third and final day.

Celsius Esports, Orangutan, and GodLike are currently in the top three spots after the completion of 10 games, while some big names like Team Soul, XSpark, and Global Esports have struggled in their previous matches. However, the five upcoming matches will provide a great opportunity for a comeback.

BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 finalists

Here are the 16 participating squads in the Finals;

Team Soul Team GodLike Team XSpark Orangutan Gladiators Esports Medal Esports Gods Reign Big Brother Esports Global Esports Revenant Esports Enigma Gaming Loose Ends Celsius Esports Team Tactical Aslaaa Esports Team Infinity

Day 3 schedule and how to watch

Starting at 4 pm IST, the first encounter of the third day will take place in the crowd-favorite Erangel map. The second battle will occur in Miramar, while the third game will again be hosted in Erangel. The fourth and fifth matches will be played in Sanhok and Erangel, respectively.

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Erangel

Fans are welcome to watch the Red Bull Finals Day 3 at DLF Avenue, Delhi. Rooter will also exclusively broadcast these matches live on its OTT platform.

Overall standings after Day 2

Celsius Esports is on top with 124 points after 10 matches. The lineup has taken only one Chicken Dinner but was consistent throughout the initial two days of the BGMI Finale.

Orangutan Gaming lost the first rank after stumbling on Day 2. The club has garnered 121 points with the help of 57 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner.

Team GodLike made a sensational comeback on the second day and acquired third place with 98 points. The Jelly-led team was 26 points behind the table toppers.

Gods Reign and Gladiators, the two renowned lineups, are seventh and eighth with 75 and 72 points, respectively. Team Soul had a superb start to the BGMI Finals but faltered on Day 2. The Omega-led team has posted 63 points in 10 games and is 11th in the overall scoreboard.