BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 National Finals Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise performance, and more

Celsius Esports leapfrogged Orangutan Gaming and occupied the first spot on the overall scoreboard on Day 2 of the BGMI Red Bull M.E.O. Season 6 National Finals. The underdog lineup kept up their consistent performance and claimed 124 points in 10 games. Orangutan had a few disappointing games, due to which they fell to second with 121 points.

Team GodLike presented an improved performance today and jumped from 11th to third spot with 98 points. Medal was behind them in fourth place with 94 points. Team Soul had an average showdown and slipped to 11th with 63 points. Global Esports had another horrendous day as they slumped to 16th with 40 points. The final day of the tournament will be hosted on November 18 in Delhi.

BGMI Red Bull Finals Day 2 overview

Match 6 - Erangel

Top eight teams after 10 of Finals (Image via Rooter)

Gladiators Esports played a tactical game in the day opener, securing the Chicken Dinner with 21 points. Jelly-led GodLike Esports displayed an amazing run and captured 24 points, including 12 kills. Aslaaa and Loose Ends claimed 15 and 10 points, respectively, after showcasing great gameplay. Gods Reign made an aggressive start with seven eliminations but was eliminated earlier.

Match 7 - Miramar

Medal Esports’ stunning gameplay helped them achieve a 23-point victory in the second game of the day. GodLike yet again failed to win their final fight and grabbed 15 points. Tactical Esports fought aggressively and garnered 12 points. Celsius and Orangutan earned 11 points each.

Match 8 - Erangel

Team Soul dropped to 11th place (Image via Rooter)

Medal Esports bagged the second Chicken Dinner with 27 points thanks to their BGMI star Sayyam’s five kills. Aslaaa Esports and Revenant ensured 18 points to their respective names. Gladiators Esports and Global Esports managed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Owais-led Gods Reign had an incredible performance in the second last game of Day 2, winning a 28-point Chicken Dinner. Tactical and Celsius put on a great display of skill, clinching 17 each. Akshat and Hector assisted Team Soul in gaining 14 points.

Match 10 - Erangel

GodLike Esports achieved their first Chicken Dinner of the Finale with 27 points in the last battle of Day 2. Their BGMI pro, Jonathan, was the star player of the match with six kills. Infinity and Celsius obtained 16 and 19 points, respectively, in this turn.