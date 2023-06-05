BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, individual rewards, and more 

BGMI Rising's Grand Finals have concluded with Team Rebel emerging as the victors. The last stage was incredibly close, with only a seven-point difference separating the podium finishers from other teams. Over the course of this four-day event, a total of 64 Influencer-led teams battled against each other in a thrilling competition comprising three stages.

Team Jonathan and Team Owais were the Finals' second and third-best performers. Team RIPFlickYT also impressed everyone by coming fifth without a single Chicken Dinner. Team PUNKK and Team Sensei obtained the sixth and seventh positions.

Famous streamers squads Team Mortal and Team Ghatak were eliminated in the first stage, while Team Scout's journey came to an end in this event's Semifinals. More information regarding this tournament can be found below.

BGMI Rising 2023 prize pool distribution

Prize pool distribution of Rising Launch Party (Image via Krafton)

The tournament featured an impressive prize pool of ₹10,00,000. Out of this amount, ₹5,00,000 were awarded to participants that secured a place on the podium, while the remaining sum was allocated for individual awards and other categories.

As the champions, Team Rebel earned a substantial reward of ₹2,50,000. The runners-up, Team Jonathan, claimed a prize of ₹1,50,000. Team Owais, the second runners-up in this tournament, took home ₹1,00,000 in total.

Team Rebel topped BGMI Rising Finals rankings (Image via Krafton)

The title of Fashionista (Best Outfit in Semi 32 teams) was claimed by Team Red Parasite, who were awarded ₹50,000 for this feat. However, Team Classified YT were declared the Emotes King (Most Likes Emotes Reel) and received a reward of ₹50,000. Team Payal showcased their emote-usage prowess, earning the title of Emotes Queen, along with a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Overall standings of Grand Finals (Image via Krafton)

Jonathan Gaming won two awards: Pansters (Most Finishes by Pan) and Captain Cool (Most-voted captain). They walked away with ₹50,000 for each. Team Red Parasite gained the title of Reelster and was granted a remarkable cash prize of ₹1,00,000. The Best Dance Group title of ₹1,00,000 was claimed by Team Payal.

Lastly, Justin from Team Pahadi, who showed his incredible gameplay, was the Most Valuable Player (MVP). He received a well-deserved ₹50,000. His team had a phenomenal outing in the Semifinals but failed to keep the same level in the BGMI Rising Finals.

Poll : 0 votes