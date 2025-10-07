BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Semifinals: Overall standings, qualified teams for Finals and Survival Stage

The Semifinals of the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 wrapped up on October 7 with the top eight teams advancing to the Grand Finals. The bottom 16 teams moved to the Survival Stage, which boasts eight spots for the Grand Finals. The Survival Stage will be hosted on October 8 and 9, 2025. The ninth to 16th placed teams from the stage will face elimination from the BGMI Showdown 2025.K9 Esports showcased top-tier performances in the BMSD Semifinals and topped the overall standings. The Omega-led powerhouse scored 183 points in its 16 matches, clinching 123 eliminations and three Chicken Dinners. Team GodLike too had a phenomenal run as it finished second with 132 points and one Chicken Dinner.Orangutan secured the third position with 117 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Aryan, the BMPS 2025 winner, showed extraordinary performances in its last four matches. It jumped to the fourth position with 115 points and three Chicken Dinners.Overall standings of BMSD 2025 Semifinals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's a look at the overall standings of BMSD 2025 Semifinals:K9 Esports - 183 pointsGodLike Esports - 132 pointsOrangutan - 117 pointsTeam Aryan - 115 pointsTrue Rippers - 115 pointsGods Reign - 104 pointsTeam Soul - 103 pointsWhite Walkers - 101 pointsMadkings Esports - 100 pointsBlitz Esports - 100 pointsPhoenix Esports - 97 pointsVasista Esports - 89 points8Bit - 87 pointsCincinnati Kids - 83 pointsAutobotz Esports - 83 pointsMYSTERIOUS 4 - 82 pointsGenesis Esports - 75 pointsFS Esports - 75 pointsLikitha Esports - 70 pointsVictores Sumus - 69 pointsNebula Esports - 68 pointsMeta Ninza - 65 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 48 pointsFirst Curiosity - 42 pointsTrue Rippers grabbed the fifth rank with 115 points. Gods Reign bounced back in its last encounter of the Semifinals and jumped to the sixth place with 104 points. The Destro-led squad earned three Chicken Dinners. Team Soul and White Walkers were seventh and eighth with 103 and 101 points, respectively. These top have eight teams made it to the BMSD Grand Finals.Madkings and Blitz scored 100 points each and missed their spots in the top eight by a small margin. Phoenix stumbled on the last day and slipped to 11th place with 97 points and two Chicken Dinners. Vasista and 8Bit scored 89 and 87 points, respectively.Genesis and FS Esports accumulated 75 points each. Owais-led Victores Sumus finished 20th with 69 points. Los Hermanos and First Curiosity are at the bottom spots with 48 and 42 points, respectively. These teams will aim to bounce back in the BMSD 2025 Survival Stage.