BGMI Showdown Day 2: OR Esports retains pole position, Team Soul enters top 16

The penultimate day of the BGMI Showdown group stage ended on July 22.. It was a relatively static day for the top teams, but the bottom and mid-ranked sides went through a lot of changes.

OR Esports, who were on top yesterday, maintained their crown with 119 points. The team could only collect around 50% of their first day's total but still have a healthy 12-point lead over the second-best team. Despite an early exit in three of the four matches, the team shined on the desert map, accumulating 18 frags and a chicken dinner.

Today, Team XO tried to find their first chicken dinner and came quite close in one match, helping them hold on to second place with 107 points. Hyderabad Hydras had a relatively underwhelming day, but their third position remains intact with 97 points while BGIS champion Skylightz also retained their fourth spot.

BGMI Showdown Group Stage overall standings after day 2

Group Stage Overall standings after BGMI Showdown Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dynamo Gaming-owned Hydra had a good outing, while it was Global Esports that impressed the most today. With the help of one chicken dinner, they have accumulated 61 points in their last four matches and jumped 15 places to finish in the seventh spot.

GodLike Esports' performance was similar to their day one outing, collecting 35 points. However, the team slipped down to eighth with 70 points in the overall rankings. Meanwhile, TSM dropped to 14th place as the team delivered average displays on both days.

Team Soul grabs 16th position

Fan favorite Team Soul started the day with a win in the first match, which was played on the rainforest map of Sanhok. However, they couldn't keep up their momentum and only accumulated 17 points in the next three bouts, putting them in 16th place in the overall rankings. However, the squad managed to reach the top 16.

Meanwhile, Team XSpark had another horrendous day as they accrued just eight points, which put them at 22nd in the overall points table. In-form team Orangutan is also in the danger zone at 17th with only 47 points.

July 23 is the final day of the BGMI Showdown Group Stage and teams will have exactly four matches to qualify for the finals. The top 16 will advance to the finals while the rest will be eliminated from this ₹15 lakh prize pool event. With that being said, Day 3 will begin at 4:00 PM IST on the Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports YouTube channel.

