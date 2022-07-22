BGMI Showdown Group Stage Day 2: Overall standings, match highlights, and more

OR Esports remained in first spot after the conclusion of the second day of the BGMI Showdown Group Stage. With the help of three chicken dinners in their eight matches, the squad has grabbed 119 points and 52 kills.

There was no change in the overall ranking of the top six teams as these teams managed to retain their positions on the second day. Meanwhile, Global Esports jumped 15 places to secure seventh position after a consistent performance today.

BGMI Showdown Day 2 match summary

Global Esports set up amazing performances on day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1: Group A and B - Sanhok

It was a performance that Team Soul was looking for as they had poor gameplay on Day 1. With eight kills, the side claimed their first chicken dinner after showcasing perfect coordination.

Orangutan held second place with 10 eliminations, followed by Global Esports who also played well, collecting 11 eliminations. Team Kinetic and INS picked up 11 points each.

Match 2: Group A and B - Erangel

Kanary put up a brilliant performance in the match, helping R Esports to claim a 10-kill win. Global Esports were able to reach second place with eight kills thanks to Nakul's survival skills.

TSM, who were four men strong in the second last zone, secured third place and was dismissed by R Esports. GodLike accumulated 12 points, including 10 eliminations.

7Sea finished 10th after consistent performances after Day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3: Group B and C - Miramar

OR Esports clinched their third chicken dinner with a massive 18 kills thanks to Aditya's emphatic performance. Revenant and Skylightz finished in second and third with eight and three finishes, while TSM came fifth with nine kills.

Team XSpark and XO were eliminated without a single point in the match. Aditya was the MVP with 10 eliminations.

Match 4: Group B and C - Erangel

Jaxon's 1 vs 2 clutch against Nigma Galaxy help Hydra Esports get their first chicken dinner and also propelled them to the top five in the overall standings.

FS and Nigma earned 19 points each, while Hyderabad Hydras and Team Soul grabbed 12 and 10 points respectively. MJ bagged the MVP award with five finishes and 901 damage.

Bottom eight teams standings after day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 5: Group A and C - Miramar

Moving to the fifth match, Skylightz Gaming grabbed a 10-kill chicken dinner after eliminating Team XO (21), Global Esports(14) and 7Sea (10) in the final circle. GodLike did not perform well, taking an early exit with only one point.

Match 6: Group A and C - Erangel

Global Esports came out the winner with 10 kills in the final match of the second day. 7Sea and INS managed to hold on to their second and third places with 12 and three kills, followed by Hydra.

