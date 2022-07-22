BGMI Showdown Group Stage Day 2: Teams, schedule, timings, Day 1 summary, and more

OR Esports leads the overall standings following Day 1 of the BGMI Showdown Group Stage. Each team has played four of their 12 matches featuring the round-robin format.

The format and schedule of the second day will be similar to that of the first day, consisting of six matches in which each team will play four. The livestream of the event begins at 4.00 pm IST on the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports.

BGMI Showdown Group Stage Day 2 schedule

Match 1: Group A and B - Erangel - 4.40 pm IST

Match 2: Group A and B - Miramar - 5.25 pm IST

Match 3: Group B and C - Sanhok - 6.10 pm IST

Match 4: Group B and C - Erangel - 6.55 pm IST

Match 5: Group A and C - Miramar - 7.40 pm IST

Match 6: Group A and C - Erangel - 8.25 pm IST

Group stage teams

Group A

7SEA Global Esports GodLike Orangutan R Esports INS Team Kinetic Udog India

Group B

Autobotz FS Esports Hyderabad Hydras OR Esports Reckoning Esports Esports Wala Team Soul TSM

Group C

Big Brother Esports Enigma Gaming Hydra Esports Nigma Galaxy Revenant Skylightz Team Xspark Team XO

BGMI Showdown Day 1 match winners

Hyderabad Hydras won the first and fourth matches with 15 and 12 eliminations, respectively. They grabbed 71 points in their four matches and held third place in the overall standings. The team will easily make it to the final as they are in a comfortable position after day 1, and there will be no pressure on them in the remaining eight matches.

OR Esports claimed back-to-back two chicken dinners in the second and third matches with 12 and 17 kills, due to which they captured the pole position with 80 points. The team did not see a good run in the previous BGMI LAN event, and led by Jelly, the squad will try their best and will not let this trophy easily pass into the hands of another team.

The fifth match was played between the teams in Group A and C, in which Skylightz Gaming came out victorious with 10 eliminations. They used grenades perfectly to beat Hydra Esports to win their final fights. The team holds fourth place with 50 points in the overall rankings.

Team INS took a 13-kill chicken dinner in the sixth match thanks to Clutchgod's seven finishes. With the win, they climbed up to eighth place with 30 points on the leaderboard.

