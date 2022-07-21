BGMI Showdown Group Stage Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

The BGMI Showdown started today, with the three groups of eight teams competing in six matches of the Group Stage. OR Esports, Team XO, and Hyderabad Hydras finished in first, second, and third place with 80, 77, and 71 points, respectively.

GodLike Esports maintained their seventh position with 35 points in four matches, followed by Team INS. TSM, who had a horrible run in the previous LAN, is currently in 12th position with 27 points. Global and Team Soul finished in 22nd and 23rd place as they did not play well, collecting 10 and 8 points, respectively.

BGMI Showdown Group Stage Day 1 summary

OR Esports earned top place after BGMI Showdown day 1 (Image via Krafton)

Match 1 - Group A and B - Erangel

Hyderabad Hydras displayed amazing gameplay to claim a 15-kill victory in the first match of the qualifiers, showing no pressure on them as the team hasn't done well in the last few tournaments.

They dismissed some strong teams in the final zone like Orangutan, Reckoning, and OR Esports around Shooting Range. Soul, GodLike, and TSM were eliminated earlier with 5, 4, and 1 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Group A and B - Miramar

Switching to the second match, OR Esports, who missed the chicken dinner in the first game, played well and grabbed a 12-kill win in Miramar.

GodLike's zone-centric strategy helped them survive until the last circle, securing second place with six eliminations. TSM put up an aggressive approach and scored 15 points, including nine kills.

TSM finished 12th after day 1 (Image via Krafton)

Match 3 - Group B and C - Sanhok

Aditya's eight eliminations led OR Esports to clinch a back-to-back second win with a massive 17 kills in the third match.

Team XO also looked strong but was unfortunately dismissed by OR Esports, collecting 26 points, including 14 kills. Skylightz Gaming and Hyderabad Hydras accumulated 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 4 - Group B and C - Erangel

The fourth match marked the second chicken dinner for Hyderabad Hydras, who displayed good rotational skills. After scoring a 12-kill victory, the side moved up to second place in the overall standings after this match.

Team XO once again played consistently and finished second with 11 kills. Enigma Gaming and FS scored 16 and 12 points, respectively. It was a back-to-back fourth poor match for Team Soul.

BGMI Showdown Day 1 Overall standings (Image via Krafton)

Match 5 - Group A and C - Miramar

BGIS Champions Skylightz Gaming had a chicken dinner in the fifth match with ten kills after defeating Dynamo Gaming owned-Hydra Esports in their final fights.

After securing 16 points, Team XO continued their sparkling performances in the match. 7Sea and Udog also had a brilliant showcasing, garnering 15 points each. XO Punk was the top fragger with seven kills in the game.

Match 6 - Group A and C - Erangel

Clutchgod joined Team INS for the BGMI Showdown, which was beneficial as the team claimed a 13-kill victory in the sixth match. He played impressive gameplay, picking up seven finishes to his name.

Nigma Galaxy grabbed second place with four eliminations, while Hydra secured second place in the match.

