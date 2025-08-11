BGMI star AKop becomes MVP of iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals

BGMI pro AKop from Orangutan has emerged as the MVP in the Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals. He displayed an extraordinary performance to help his team win the tournament. AKop received a cash prize of ₹2 lakhs, and his club dominated the finale and walked away with the first prize of ₹55 lakhs. This is Orangutan's first major trophy in the BGMI arena.The Grand Finals of the iQOO Battlegrounds Series 2025 took place from August 8 to August 10, 2025, at the Noida Indoor Stadium, Delhi NCR. A total of 16 BGMI teams battled it out for a huge prize pool of ₹1 crore. They played 18 matches across three days. Orangutan Gaming was the only team that crossed the 200-point mark in the finale.AKop showcases magnificent performances in Battlegrounds Series 2025 Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAKop was remarkable in the Grand Finals. He claimed 62 finishes in 18 matches. He was the only athlete who grabbed more than 40 eliminations in the ultimate stage. Here's what AKop posted on his Instagram Broadcast channel:“I cried in a family function. This what it meant for me been following this org since their bgmi lineup got announced on 11 September 2021 worth waiting and supporting. We aren't stopping here alot of things to prove in officials as well.”AKop's teammates Wizzgod and Attanki were second and fourth on the Kill leaderboard of the Grand Finals with 36 and 32 finishes, respectively. Their captain, Aaru, also displayed great IGLing and led his team to victory.Orangutan Gaming clinched Battlegrounds Series 2025 (Image via YouTube/iQOO Esports)Spower from Team 8Bit was third in the top performing players with 33 eliminations. However, his team faltered slightly in the Battlegrounds Series and ended up in sixth place. DragonOP from Meta Ninza was fifth on the kill leaderboard with 28 eliminations.Meta Ninza was the runner-up in the tournament after their impressive performance. The team collected 56 points, 61 points less than the first-ranked team. The squad won three Chicken Dinners, the most by any team in the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Series 2025.K9 Esports and Gods Reign were third and fourth with 121 and 119 points, respectively. True Rippers finished eighth with 113 points.Some popular teams like Revenant XSpark, Forever, and Vasista Esports had a poor run in the Grand Finals. They were in the bottom four in the Grand Finals. They will aim to bounce back in the upcoming BGMS 2025, which will start on August 18, 2025.