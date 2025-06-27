BGMI star Goblin shares emotional message to fans after Team Soul’s elimination from BMPS 2025

On June 26, BGMI pro Goblin shared an emotional message to fans after his team was unable to qualify for the BMPS 2025 Grand Finals. Recently, he returned to Team Soul and played under the leadership of Manya in the event. Unfortunately, the team struggled in the Semifinals and failed to qualify for the Grand Finals.

Many popular organisations, including GodLike, Soul, Orangutan, and Revenant XSpark, fell short of expectations and were eliminated from BMPS 2025. The Grand Finals of the event will take place from July 4 to 6 in Delhi.

Goblin reacts to Team Soul’s elimination from BMPS 2025

Goblin shared an emotional note after Team Soul's elimination from BMPS 2025(Image via Instagram/Goblin)

Goblin took to his Instagram channel to share a heartfelt message with fans after his team was eliminated from the BMPS 2025. He said:

“As someone who truly lives and breathes SOUL, getting eliminated from BMPS has been one of the toughest moments. It honestly hurts more than words can explain. We gave it everything — the grind, the passion, the sleepless nights — but still, we fell short”.

He further mentioned that the team is "just getting started and will bounce back stronger.":

“To everyone who stood by us, cheered for us, and believed in us — I’m truly sorry. It feels like we let you down, and that pain cuts deep. But I want you to know this isn’t the end. Not even close. We’re not giving up — we’re just getting started. We’ll bounce back stronger, with more hunger, more fire. I truly believe God has bigger plans waiting for us — and for the beautiful family we’ve built with all of you”.

Thanking fans for their support, the BGMI star stated:

“Even in this low moment, your love has been overwhelming. The messages, the support, the belief — it means everything. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. We’ll rise. For you. For us. For SOUL”.

Team Soul kicked off the BMPS 2025 on a strong note as the Manya-led brigade performed outstandingly in Round 1. They earned a direct spot in the Semifinals Week 1 and were second in the overall standings in Round 1.

However, the team faltered in the Semifinals Week 1 as they failed to qualify for the Grand Finals. The club contested in the Semifinals Week 2, but once again failed to perform well in the stage. They faced tough challenges in both weeks of the Semifinals.

After their disappointing run in the BGIS 2025, the club added Goblin and LEGIT to the squad. Despite two new additions, they struggled throughout the Semifinals of the BMPS 2025. Notably, Team Soul was the winner of its inaugural edition in 2022, with Goblin being the MVP for his mind-blowing performance.

Team Soul will look to improve their performances in the upcoming BGMS Season 4. The club won its previous edition in 2024. However, Nodwin Gaming has yet to reveal the official dates and format for the event.

