BGMI star Payal Gaming drops a hint about her monthly income

BGMI and PUBG Mobile have introduced Indian fans to many indigenous content creators and streamers like Naman "MortaL" Mathur, Aaditya "Dynamo Gaming" Sawant, Tanmay "sc0ut" Singh, Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare, and many more. Fans who follow their favorite streamers religiously are also often quite curious about their income and, thus, bomb them with questions about the same.

Payal Gaming, who boasts a massive following on YouTubers, was recently asked about her earnings from streaming and content creation. During her recent live stream, the S8UL streamer said:

"I will give a round figure, a close guess. Usually nobody reveals their income. See, there is a different scenario for YouTube, so let's leave YouTube alone. I do (ads) for brands, so as many brands I commit to, the income remains proportional to that."

On being asked how many iPhones she can afford with her monthly income, the BGMI star said:

"If I give a fixed (number), so I would say around 30-35, or 40. (it will be) 35 something."

As Payal hinted at her monthly income, it was still unclear if she was referring to the money from brand integration and ads she usually does on social media or if it included her earnings from YouTube.

Note: The writer has translated the quotes in this article.

BGMI streamer Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare boasts more than 2.89 million subscribers

Payal Gaming has more than 2.89 million subscribers on YouTube, with more than 228.59 million aggregate views on her eponymous channel. Payal has been consistent with her videos and streams, offering gaming and real-life content.

Although Payal's initial content was primarily based on PUBG Mobile, she diversified with GTA V RP, Valorant, Among Us, Pokémon Unite, New State Mobile, and Battlegrounds Mobile India over time. Apart from YouTube, Payal has a Loco account but is inactive there.

Payal Gaming's estimated earnings from YouTube

According to Social Blade, an American social media analytics website, Payal Dhare's monthly YouTube earnings (for the last 30 days) are estimated to be between $2.1 and $33.2 thousand. At the same time, her estimated yearly income is estimated between $24.9 and $397.9 thousand.

The BGMI streamer has seen an upsurge of about 10.4% in the proportion of views over the last 30 days, while during the same period, her subscribers also increased by almost 50K.

Disclaimer: Social Blade's earnings estimates from YouTube are variable and subject to change.

