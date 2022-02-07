BGMI: Team Xspark disbanded due to internal issues

The popular BGMI Team Xspark has been disbanded in an unexpected turn of events. The statement came through Instagram, where they stated that the squad was being disbanded owing to internal concerns.

On a collective decision made regarding internal issues with the current BGMI roster. The management confirms that the BGMI team has been disbanded and is on hold for further operations till further notice. Thank You

The owner of Team XSpark Scout appeared on his stream yesterday and said that the reason for Gill and Viru's exit was that they couldn't keep up with player demands. As he and Mavi are creators themselves, there is a limit to how much they can spend on a team since Team XSpark does not receive any external funding.

It has been speculated that Gill had received a better offer from GodLike Esports, which Team Xspark could not match. On the other hand, Viru stipulated that he would only remain if the entire roster would play together; for this reason, Viru also left the team for better opportunities.

Team Xspark BGMI roster

1) Scout op - Tanmay Singh

2) Mavi - Harmandeep Singh

3) Gill - Arshpreet Gill Singh

4) Viru - Viren Mahipalsingh Gour

5) Clowny - Prajyot Prabhakar Adhatrao

Team XSpark's performance has not been up to name in recent months. They were ranked 12th in BattleGrounds Mobile India Series 2021 finals. After BGIS, one of their players, Ultron, left the team citing synergy issues.

Gill has a reputation as one of the top fraggers in the esports scene. He previously played for OR Esports, a team that won multiple tournaments and finished second in the PUBG Mobile World League East. On the other hand, Viru joined Team Xspark after a disappointing stint with fan-favorite Team Soul.

Scout and Mavi, two key players of the team, will stay together during the team rebuilding period. It will be interesting to see how Scout and Mavi reconstruct the squad from scratch. Given their pedigree, it should not be hard for Team XSpark to find quality players.

