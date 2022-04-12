BGMI: Top 5 players of BMOC The Grind League Stage 

The league stages of BMOC The Grind concluded yesterday, with the top 16 teams moving to the finals. The Grind is an official practice scrim before the BMOC between the top 32 teams of India. The finals are scheduled from 14 April to 17 April, with a prize pool of 3.15 Lakhs INR.

Before the finals, let's take a look at the top five players and their impact on the league stages.

Top 5 players from BMOC The Grind League Stage

OR Adityain

OR Esports put up an astonishing performance on the league stage, courtesy of Aditya, as he grabbed 31 finishes with 6421 damage and six headshots. His team took the first place with 199 points, including 89 finishes.

Aditya's survival time was over 19 minutes, which shows how much he helped his team reach the final circle.

Despite leaving their star player, Vexe, the team made a comeback in the league stages. They also won the recently concluded 7Sea BGMI Invitational.

TSM NinjaJod

NinjaJod is known as one of the most consistent players in BGMI esports. Both BGMI players and fans have always appreciated his performances. Despite his team securing 14th place in the league, he emerged as the top fragger with 32 eliminations and damage of 6342.

TSM accumulated 124 points, of which 74 points came from kills, where over 40% of finishes were by Ninjajod.

XO Punk

Team XO is the most consistent team, as they have won several tournaments since the BGMI launch. Punk has always played a key role in his team. He was the third-best player in the league stage, with 28 finishes and 5478 damage.

In the BMOC The Grind league, the team collected 160 points, including 76 kills. They will look to dominate in the grand finals, which start on the 14 April.

GodL ZGod

GodLike Esports finished eighth place in the league with 175 points, including 74 eliminations. Their star player Zgod bagged 19 kills and 6153 damage. He plays as a support player for his team, bagging two MVP awards in the league stages.

Entity Shadow

Entity Gaming returned to BGMI Esports with a new underdog roster. The team came into the spotlight in a very short time with sparkling performances in several third-party tournaments. Shadow made it to the top 5 player list by claiming 23 frags and 5241 damage.