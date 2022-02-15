BGMI Valentine’s Day Face-Off: Winning team, prize pool distribution, and more

Team Owais and Natasha are the winners of the Valentine's Day Face-Off, a one-day BGMI event held yesterday. The event featured two Battle Royale matches followed by two 8v8 boys vs girls TDM battles on the Santorini map.

Match schedule for Valentine’s Day Face-Off (Image via BGMI)

Team Natasha and Owais accumulated 33 points with the help of 17 kills and one chicken dinner. Team Incognito and Gamestrange secured second place with 16 kills and 32 points. Team Sherlock and Snax put up consistent performances to grab the third spot with 32 points.

BGMI Valentine's Day Face-Off match standings

Standings top half of Valentine's Day Face-Off (Image via BGMI)

The first match played on Erangel was won by Team Incognito and Gamestrange with 14 kills. The pair played with Insane Aadi and Neyo, two rising stars in the scene. Team Antra and Jonathan came second with nine kills. Team Kaashvi and Scout managed to grab five kills while Team Payal and Mortal played safe to grab 10 placement points.

Team Kaashvi and Scout finished ninth (Image via BGMI)

The second and final match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok was won by Team Owais and Natasha with a whopping 17 kills. They took advantage of the favoring zone and didn't let anyone enter it. Team Sherlock and Snax grabbed seven frags in the match while Mortal took his team to fifth place. Team Krutika and Mamba secured tenth place with 9 points, followed by Team Mini and Gonixon.

Prize distribution for the event (Image via BGMI)

Both the Santorini battles were won by Team Boys with an 80-71 scoreline. Snax was the MVP in the first match with 14 kills while Antaryami was the MVP in the second match with 14 kills.

Prizepool distribution:

A total of ₹2,75,000 will be awarded in this event, including ₹1.55 lakhs for the Battle Royale and ₹60,000 each to the MVP of the Santorini games.

1st Place (Winner): ₹80,000 - Team Owais and Natasha

2nd Place: ₹50,000 - Team Incognito and Gamestrange

3rd Place: ₹25,000 - Team Sherlock and Snax

Fun game 1: ₹60,000 - Snax Gaming

Fun Game 2: ₹60,000 - Antaryami Gaming

