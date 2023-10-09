BGMI veteran Believe leaves Orangutan Gaming 

In a surprise move, Manoj "Believe" Kumar announced his departure from Orangutan Gaming after his BGMI squad were unexpectedly eliminated from the BGIS 2023. The organization faltered in the absence of their captain, Ash, during the third round of the grand event. However, the club has not yet made any official announcement regarding his departure.

Meanwhile, on October 8, Believe took his Instagram and announced that he had parted ways with Orangutan and is now looking for new opportunities. He said:

"It was a good journey together, but now it's time to say bye to Jersey No.2 at OG. We have mutually decided to part ways and explore more options. DMs are open for opportunities."

The star athlete is among the few who debuted with PUBG Mobile Esports in 2018 and are still competing in the field. After demonstrating his remarkable talents, he has displayed his worth several times.

Believe's BGMI journey with Orangutan Gaming

Believe left Orangutan Gaming (Image via Instagram)

The popular Indian firm entered BGMI esports in late 2021 by recruiting Ash, Believe, Drigger, and AK. Before joining Orangutan, Believe played for a few well-known clubs like Megastars and Enigma Gaming. However, after the release of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, i.e., Battlegrounds Mobile India, he began his fresh journey with Orangutan.

Along with his teammates, he played impressively in the League Stage of the Loco WR of Glory but struggled a bit in its Grand Finals. The lineup came second in India Today’s Dangal event. Meanwhile, their performance was then average in the Loco Diwali Battle and the Red Bull M.E.O Season 4.

Orangutan Gaming completely stumbled in the initial stages of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. The Ash-led lineup had not even earned a spot in the Grand Finals. After a modest run in several tournaments, Orangutan displayed a remarkable show in the BGMI Masters Series 2022, securing the third position. The crew received a cash prize of $13,200.

Believe and his teammates exhibited a phenomenal performance in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown 2022 as they ensured the runner-up position in this official BGMI tournament.

Despite the game ban, Believe and other members continued in Orangutan Gaming. With the re-release of BGMI in May 2023, they yet again started their campaign with this roster.

The club emerged as runner-up in the BGMS 2023. They won the Battle For Revolution S1 and the Upthrust Esports Pro Showdown S2. But the squad faltered in the BGIS 2023, an official event with a huge prize pool of ₹2 crore.