Orangutan Gaming win Upthrust BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2

Orangutan Gaming have become the undisputed champions of the BGMI Pro ShowdownSeason 2, hosted by Upthrust Esports. After the completion of 18 games in the Finale, the squad has earned 229 points, including 92 eliminations. They secured four Chicken Dinners, demonstrating an overwhelming performance. Their victory has earned them a cash prize of ₹3 lakhs.

Entity Gaming displayed remarkable consistency throughout the Grand Finals and finished runners-up. The Saumraj-led roster garnered 212 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 81 finishes while receiving ₹1.6 lakh in prize money.

Big Brother Esports’ amazing performance saw them take third place with 157 points. They overcame many experienced teams to grab a podium and took home prize money of ₹1.20 lakh.

Gods Reign, who had a fabulous start to the Final, stumbled in their last 12 matches and ended up in fourth place with 157 points. Blind Esports improved their play on the last day and finished fifth with 157 points. Their athlete, Joker, was second on the top fragger's list with 28 kills. The fourth and fifth-placed squads were awarded ₹70,000 and ₹50,000, respectively.

BGMI Pro Showdown S2 overall standings

Pro Showdown Season 2 Grand Finals overall standings (Image via Upthrust Esports)

Enigma Esports took sixth place with 149 points despite not getting a single Chicken Dinner. The Owais-led crew were the top performers during the League Stage but could not maintain their form in the Finale.

GodLike Esports occupied the seventh spot with 148 points, including 83 eliminations. The popular organization played without their regular BGMI roster in the finals.

Revenant Esports, led by veteran Sensei, came eighth with 138 points. They put up an improved performance on the final day, but it was not enough to make it to the top five.

OR Esports had an average run, finishing 10th with 123 points, followed by Team Insane. WSB and Gujarat were 12th and 13th, respectively, in the table.

Team Soul, a fan-favorite club, failed to claim a notable position in the BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2. They ended their campaign in 14th place with 86 points. Another superstar BGMI team, Gladiators, had a poor tournament as they came 15th in the table.

Ninja Jod from Gods Reign was the top fragger in the BGMI Showdown Finals with 29 kills. Joker and Believe clinched second and third positions with 28 eliminations each.