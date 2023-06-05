BGMI Villager Domin8r Series 2023: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and more

Villager Esports has announced a four-day-long BGMI tournament, Domin8r Series, scheduled from June 5 to 8, 2023. A total of 24 teams from India have been invited to compete for a prize pool of ₹7,00,000. This event is being organized just a day after BGMI Rising Launch Party, where several famous creators and professional athletes participated.

The Domin8r Series has been divided into two phases, the Group Stage and the Grand Finals. The initial phase will take place on June 5 and 6 with 24 teams clashing with each other in a Round Robin format. The ultimate stage will be played on June 7 and 8, boasting the top 16 teams from the first leg. It will be livestreamed on the YouTube and Rooter channels of Villager Esports at 1 pm IST.

A look at BGMI Domin8r Series' participants

Divided into three groups, these 24 units will contest in the preliminary round:

Group A

Team XSPARK Team Destro Team INS Verity Esports 7SEA Esports Medal Esports Team MAVI Marcos Gaming

Group B

Team Soul Team Punk OR Esports Insane Esports Blind Esports Team Tamilas Team Ninja Revenge Esports

Group C

GodLike Esports Team VST 8Bit Team Enigma Forever Revenant Esports Team AVI Orangutan Hyderabad Hydras

Prize pool distribution

The champion will be given a cash prize of ₹3,00,000, while the second and third placed-squads will get ₹1,50,000 and ₹1,00,000, respectively. The fourth and fifth best performers will receive ₹50,000 each.

Winner - ₹3,00,000

Runner-Up - ₹1,50,000

Second Runner-Up - ₹1,00,000

Fourth place - ₹50,000

Fifth place - ₹50,000

MVP - ₹50,000

Overview of teams

This will be the first notable third-party event after BGMI's re-launch on May 29. Majority of the participating teams are well-known names in the community as they have contested in multiple competitions in the past. Meanwhile, a few teams like Team Ninja, Team AVI, Team MAVI, and others are tentatively named after their respective team members.

Team XSPARK have already unveiled their crew for competitive BGMI. GodLike, Team Soul, and Orangutan have kept their lineups unchanged despite nearly a one-year ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India. Blind Esports recently acquired the former lineup of Global Esports, while Team Ninja will feature the former TSM's members.

Each competitor will aim to return to form and gain momentum from the start as a number of tournaments are scheduled for the coming weeks. Krafton has also hinted that the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023 will be conducted later this year.

