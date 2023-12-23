BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 Semifinals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

The Semifinals stage of the TWOB BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 began on December 22. Dragon Esports were the table-toppers at the end of Day 1 with 61 points and two Chicken Dinners. In this phase of the tournament, 24 invited and eight qualified teams are contesting for the 16 spots in the finals, which boasts a prize of ₹21 lakh.

Team Soul also put in stellar performances on Day 1, securing second place with 57 points, one Chicken Dinner, and 32 frags. They recently finished fifth in the BGMI Pro Series (BMPS) 2023.

Team Tamilas secured the third position on Day 1 with 43 points, while Global Esports finished fourth with 40 points.

Day 1 overview of BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 Semifinals

Fifth-placed WSB Gaming claimed 38 points despite not winning any matches on Day 1 of the BGMI Winter Invitational 2023 Semifinals stage. Team Genesis secured the sixth spot with 36 points, followed by seventh-placed X7 Official with 33 points.

Newly formed Wingod finished 10th with 29 points. 13th-placed Hyderabad Hydras and 14th-placed Chemin Esports had a modest start as they gained 27 and 26 points, respectively.

Medal Esports and Big Brother, who had quite a good run in the BGIS 2023, had a slow start to the Semifinal stage. They finished 15th and 16th with 25 and 24 points, respectively. Both squads recently faltered in the BMPS 2023.

GodLike Esports, led by BGMI pro Jelly, faced difficulties on Day 1. They secured the 18th position after accumulating only 19 points and nine finishes. 19th-placed Reckoning Esports registered only 14 points. The Ash-led Orangutan Gaming finished 20th after earning 13 points, of which 11 came from eliminations.

Numen Gaming, an experienced BGMI squad, claimed only 11 points on Day 1 to secure 21st place. The Shadow-led lineup secured a single position point and was eliminated from all their matches. Autobotz, Tem 8Bit, and Rivalry took 11 points each on the day.

Team XSpark placed 25th with nine points and three kills. They were followed by the Saumraj-led Entity Gaming, who took nine points. Hydra Official and OR Esports managed only seven and six points, finishing 27th and 28th, respectively.

The Semifinals of the TWOB BGMI Invitational will be played over six days. The top 16 performers will be picked up for the Grand Finals, while the rest will be knocked out. The organizer has not yet announced the schedule of the final stage.