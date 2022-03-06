BGMI Women's Day Face-Off: Teams, prize pool, schedule, and more

To commemorate International Women's Day, Krafton is coming up with a women's exclusive event. The event will be called "BGMI Women's Day Face-Off" and will take place on International Women's Day i.e. (8 March, Tuesday). The celebratory contest will also boast a prizepool of INR 2,75,000.

Krafton also posted a message saluting all women, which reads as follows:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA salutes all the women out there who are doing wonders all around the globe and making their nation proud. Here is an event celebrating all the empowering women out there in their own battlegrounds!"

Particpating creators/teams in BGMI Women's Day Face-Off

1. Entity Quinn

2. Play Like Incognito

3. Kani Gaming

4. BLACKAT

5. Savage GIRL

6. Rebel

7. Alpha Queen

8. Payal Gaming

9. Sherlock

10. Antra Plays

11. Kaash Plays

12. Tanisha

13. Krutika Plays

14. MiniUK07

15. Curlbury

16. Natasha Gaming

A total of 16 invited female creators will compete for the winning title and a huge prizepool. The team list contains creators like Payal, Kanika and Natasha. However, the message will be the same, which is celebrating and empowering women.

Streaming details

The event will be broadcasted live on the official Battlegrounds India Mobile Youtube channel starting at 5:00 PM IST.

This is not the first time Krafton has come up with a celebratory event. Last month, they organized 'Valentine's Day Face-Off' which was won by Team Owais and Natasha. In January, they came up with a prizepool of INR 4.5 Lakhs with 'Livik: Aftermath Showdown.'

Apart from that, Krafton has also announced four major esports events with a massive INR 6 crore prizepool spanning over the year. The first event, BMOC, starts this month followed by Pro Series.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a game that is less than a year old but has already emerged as one of the favorites. The publisher has given the game all the support it needs to succeed.

As for this event, it will be interesting to see how each gamer performs. In the last event, Natasha was the undisputed champion. However, things are expected to be more difficult this time around.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan