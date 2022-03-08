BGMI Women's Day Face-Off: Winning team, standings, prize pool distribution, and more

Team Kanika is the champion of the Women's Day Face-Off, a one-day BGMI event held today on the 8th of March. The celebratory event was organized by Krafton to celebrate International Women's Day. It featured two Battle Royale matches followed by two TDM matches in Santorini and in Arena.

Team Kanika topped the overall points table with 15 kills and 31 points. Team Kanika consisted of Kani Gaming, Hydra Danger, and two players from OR Esports.

Team Antra came second with 28 points. The team consisted of GodLike Esports players while it was Team Krutika that came third with 27 points. The team included Krutika along with 8bit players.

BGMI Women's Day Face-Off match standings

Top 8 teams standings of BGMI Women's Day Face-Off Battle Royale matches

The first match played on Erangel was won by Team Kanika with a whopping 15 kills. GodLike Antra came second with eight frags. Team Tanisha was eliminated early but managed to collect eight kill points.

BGMI Women's Day Face-Off Battle Royale overall standings (image via Krafton)

The second match of the day played on Sanhok was won by Team Krutika with eight frags. Team Payal showed balanced gameplay to claim second rank with 10 kills. Team Natasha went aggressive to claim six kill points despite being eliminated early.

Savage Girl YT was MVP in Santorini 8v8 with 16 frags and 12 assists. Payal took 16 kills while from the losing team, Blackat took 14 kills, the highest number. The top eight players from the match advanced to 4v4 Arena TDM.

The Arena TDM was a nail-biter as it went down to the final moment, with Blackat, Incognito, Krutika, and Sherlock coming out on top over Savage Girl, Kanika, Payal, and MiniUK with a 40-39 scoreline.

Prizepool distribution

The event also boasted a massive prize pool of INR 2,75,000. The winner of the battle royale, Team Kanika took home INR 1.5 lakhs while the TDM winner of team Blackat, Incognito, Krutika and Sherlock also got 25k in prize money.

1st Place (Winner) - INR 1,50,000 - Team Kanika

2nd Place - INR 75,000 - Team Antra

3rd Place - INR 25,000 - Team Krutika

TDM Winner - INR 25,000 - Krutika, Blackcat, Sherlock, Incognito

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan